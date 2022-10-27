Hollywood A-listers Join Superfandom's Charity Auction for Flood Victims of Pakistan

Web3 platform Superfandom recently garnered support from top celebrities to raise funds for the flood victims of Pakistan.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A number of big names in entertainment including Kumail Nanjiani and two-time Academy Award Winner, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, recently offered their support for a fundraiser hosted by Superfandom, to raise funds for the flood victims of Pakistan. The floods, which have been called 'never before seen climate carnage' by the UN chief, have displaced 30M people and killed over 2000.

Hundreds of thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed, young children are living out in the open with their families, with no drinking water, no food; exposed to a wide range of new flood-related risks and hazards, including risks from damaged buildings and drowning in floodwaters.

To raise funds for the flood victims, these prominent stars will be auctioning some exclusive items and experiences in the form of SBTs (soul bound tokens). For example, Kumail Nanjiani is auctioning an exclusive 1-on-1 Zoom call, while Obaid-Chinoy is auctioning exclusive signed merchandise from Ms Marvel.

SBTs are a unique kind of digital token that represent a person's identity using blockchain technology. They are non-transferable identity and reputation tokens that act like real-life achievement badges. By buying these SBTs, people can not only contribute to this cause, but also hold a 'badge' to represent their contribution forever.

Proceeds from the auctions will be donated to accredited organizations making a sustainable difference on the ground.

``We want to help increase the international spotlight on the flood victims. The situation is only getting worse, with damages now exceeding $30bn. We're very grateful to all these amazing stars for joining us in this cause; hopefully this auction can help ease some of the victims' suffering," explains Sophia Pervez, CSO of Superfandom.

Other than Nanjiani and Obaid-Chinoy, notable names include Ms Marvel's Mehwish Hayat, Hollywood actor Faran Tahir, and Grammy winner Arooj Aftab.

"Over 33 million people's lives have been upended by these floods. That's more than the whole population of Texas. Homes and livelihoods were wiped away from one day to the next. I hope you join me in helping them rebuild and start their lives over in any way you can," explains Kumail Nanjiani.

The auction will take place on Nov 11, 2022. During the auction, supporters can buy these celebrity experience SBTs with their digital wallets and credit cards. For more information on the auction, the floods and how to participate join Superfandom's Discord.

