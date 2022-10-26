Ombudsman rolls out Good decision making workshop for TCC Managers

The Office of the Ombudsman Solomon Islands rolled out a good decision making workshop for senior managers of the Tetere Correctional Centre in North East Guadalcanal, from 24th to 25th October 22.

Speaking on Monday, Ombudsman Fred Fakarii said, there is a need to help decision makers inside the government ministries, agencies, NGO’s, and stakeholders to make right decisions, as three quarter of all complaints received are simple matters.

“Where it had been done correctly at the government ministry level and government agencies, the Office of the Ombudsman should help those people in authority to make right decisions on a daily basis”, stated Ombudsman Fakarii.

He told the participants that, they were the first people to attend the training, and they shall receive the Good Decision Making Manual at the completion of the training

Ombudsman Fakarii thanked the Commissioner of CSSI for the privilege to conduct workshop for the TCC senior managers. He also thanked the Australian Government through the Australian Commonwealth Ombudsman and the Queensland Ombudsman, who assisted precisely in the development of the Good Decision Making Manual.

TCC Senior Managers who attends to this two days’ workshop pose for the cameras

Meanwhile CSSI Commissioner, Mr. Gabriel Manelusi said that the occasion signifies the strong partnership with the Ombudsman’s office. It is a very important journey for CSSI and a lot of sacrifice and commitment to know more on how to make good decisions.

Manelusi reminded TCC senior managers of the Solomon Islands constitution’s preamble that, our nation is under the guiding hands of God. In that sense, we are obliged to acknowledge Him in all our national institutions.

TCC Commandant Senior Superintendent Steve Machaiah thanked the Ombudsman and Commissioner for availing their time with the senior managers.

The two days’ workshop ended successfully with the presentation of the Certificate of Achievement to the participants.

CSSI Press