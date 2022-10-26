Ilham Aliyev received delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, former heads of state and government, and members of the Board of Trustees of the Center.

Ismail Serageldin emphasized that the influence of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in the world has enhanced in recent times. He said that direct relations had been established with international organizations and leading institutions in a number of countries. He expressed his gratitude to the head of state for supporting the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Ismail Serageldin presented keepsakes to the head of state on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Center.

President Ilham Aliyev offered his congratulations on the anniversary of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and stated that the celebration of the anniversary in Baku was symbolic. The head of state hailed the expansion of the Center's cooperation at the international level and the enhancement of its role and reputation in the world.

It was stated at the meeting that the Global Baku Forum, held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan on an annual basis, was already recognized as an international platform discussing current issues all over the world and proposing new approaches to their solution.

Ismail Serageldin stated that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center acted as a partner while participating in international conferences held under the auspices of the presidents of China and Poland. Also, in the United States, within the framework of the UN General Assembly, in Geneva ad Berlin, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, the Technology Summit in Japan and the "The Riga Conference 2022" in the capital of Latvia.