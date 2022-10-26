Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,739 in the last 365 days.

Her Excellency Ms. Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic

AZERBAIJAN, October 26 - 26 october 2022, 16:37

Dear Ms. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you on your taking office as President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic.

We attach special importance to the overall development of Azerbaijani-Italian relations based on good traditions. Italy is a friendly country and reliable strategic partner for us. The regular high-level political dialogue, our mutually beneficial cooperation constantly enriching with new content, as well as our day by day expanding relations in economic and trade, energy and humanitarian fields are among the main factors characterizing our multidimensional strategic relations.

I am pleased to note that economic ties between our countries are on the path of dynamic development. Italy is Azerbaijan’s and Azerbaijan is Italy’s key trading partner in the South Caucasus. Italian companies have been heavily involved in Azerbaijan for a long time and play a crucial role in the development of our relations. This cooperation is also being successfully implemented in our liberated from the occupation areas.

At the same time, our fruitful and productive joint activity in the energy sector, which plays an important role in ensuring energy security of Europe and is one of the priorities of our cooperation is commendable.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the Azerbaijani-Italian friendship and strategic partnership, as well as our cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union will continue successfully.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and achievements in your future responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Italy.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 October 2022

You just read:

Her Excellency Ms. Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.