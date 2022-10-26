Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Education and Science of Georgia

AZERBAIJAN, October 26 - 26 october 2022, 13:40

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Education and Science of Georgia Mikheil Chkhenkeli.

The head of state underlined his successful visit to Georgia a few days ago, saying that fruitful discussions were held and describing the visit as important for the future development of brotherly relations between the two countries. The President stated that the discussed issues covered a broad range of agenda in political, economic, transport, energy and other fields.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that education is one of the important parts of bilateral cooperation. The head of state described the functioning of Azerbaijani schools in Georgia and Georgian schools in Azerbaijan as a good indication of this. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Mikheil Chkhenkeli’s visit would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the relative ministries of the two countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception, Mikheil Chkhenkeli described the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Georgia as a historic one, adding that the visit was of particular importance in expanding bilateral relations. The minister pointed to a fruitful and successful cooperation between the two countries’ Ministries of Education and Science.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

