Memphis Man Arrested, Charged with TennCare Fraud

MEMPHIS – A Memphis man accused of falsely charging TennCare for services he did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In August, after receiving information from a TennCare contracted managed care organization, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare recipient. During the investigation, it was determined that Darrion Ramsey was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets. Between February and September of 2021, on various occasions, it was determined Ramsey only provided minutes of care or no care at all for his client but recorded he had worked for hours.

On October 18th, agents secured an arrest warrant for Ramsey (DOB: 1/5/2000). Today, he surrendered to authorities at the Shelby County Jail and was booked on one count of TennCare Fraud. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.