New Book Highlights Skills For Couples In Moments of Conflict: 100% of Proceeds Benefit Trauma Recovery
Spotlight of Love: Insights and Skills for Couples
In a world filled with uncertainty and strife, Cheli offers deep insight in an easily understood language that can be readily applied to couples wanting to heal or strengthen their relationships.”CANTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed Professional Counselor and author, Cheli Lange, explores the landscape of couples relationships by: demystifying common negative cycles, offering practical skills for de-escalating tense moments, and addressing the nuances of relationships at different stages.
— —Deborah A. Thomas, Ph.D., Psychologist
Spotlight of Love: Insights and Skills for Couples helps the reader answer questions such as:
• Why do the same negative cycles keep repeating, and what shifts can I make?
• How do I hold onto me and reach for you at the same time?
• How can we build or rebuild our trust and connection?
With the help of some hard-working character illustrations, the text both simplifies and expands our thinking about clear communication and balanced relating.
Lange writes, “Very often, what couples want is all possible, just not all at once. When there is a moment of conflict, we have to slow things down, and the movement of the spotlight visual gives us something memorable to relate to when our brains get all righteous or jumbly…”
This is a book for couples who are either already experiencing some distress or are proactively seeking to establish or re-establish a strong and flexible foundation for their relationship.
Books are available for purchase on Amazon and Kobo, as well as in bookstores and libraries. All proceeds—100% of sales—from books sold via Amazon, bookstores, or ebook distributors are donated to the Trauma Recovery—EMDR Humanitarian Assistance Programs, which works to assure the delivery of effective treatment of psychological trauma in underserved communities anywhere in the world.
About Cheli Lange, LPC:
Through advanced and ongoing education and experiential training in couples and trauma
therapies, Cheli is able to move flexibly between the inner work of the individual and the in between work of the couple or family. She is passionate about exploring the human things we do to love and be loved - with the aim of helping couples and families live healthy and fulfilling lives.
Learn more about Cheli at: www.chelilange.com
Spotlight of Love Introduction