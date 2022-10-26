Submit Release
Settlement Reception Centre Open to All Newcomers

CANADA, October 26 - Released on October 26, 2022

Beginning today, the Government of Saskatchewan is opening a three-day settlement reception centre for all recent newcomers to the province. These "one-stop-shops" will provide access to key supports and information related to living in Saskatchewan.

The settlement reception centre will include on-site personnel to answer questions and issue Saskatchewan health cards, process applications for social insurance numbers, assist with the setup of bank accounts, provide information about housing, employment, education, income assistance and community supports, and more.

The reception centre will be held at the Wa Wa Shriners, 2065 Hamilton Street, Regina on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, October 26, 1 to 4:30 p.m. 
  • Thursday, October 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Friday, October 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"These settlement reception centres provide quick and easy access to essential services for newcomers, all in one place," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The timing coincides with the arrival of the third humanitarian flight bringing displaced Ukraine citizens to our province, but they are an opportunity for all recent newcomers to get information, ask questions and setup critical services as they begin their new lives in Saskatchewan."

Information about programs and services available to Ukrainian newcomers can be accessed by: 

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. With the arrival of this flight, more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict began.

For more information, contact:

Jay Teneycke
Immigration and Career Training
Regina
Phone: 306-529-8630
Email: jay.teneycke2@gov.sk.ca

