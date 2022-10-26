Opening of the Third Session of the Twenty-Ninth Legislature

CANADA, October 26 - Released on October 26, 2022

Public Invitation To October 26 Outdoor Ceremony

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will formally open the Third Session of the Twenty-Ninth Legislature with the Speech from the Throne on October 26 in the Assembly Chamber of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

"The ceremony around the opening of the Legislature offers the people of Saskatchewan an opportunity to take part in, and recognize, the value of our democratic conventions," Mirasty said. "I encourage members of the public to join us today and experience our parliamentary traditions."

The public is invited to the outdoor portion of the ceremony, which begins at 1:25 p.m. in front of the Legislative Building at 2405 Legislative Drive. The Lieutenant Governor will be greeted by Premier Scott Moe, followed by a Vice-Regal Salute, the inspection of a Canadian Forces Honour Guard, a 15-Gun Salute by the 10th Field Regiment, and a fly over by 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

"The opening of our Legislative Assembly plays an important role in Saskatchewan's democratic traditions that have taken place for more than a century," Premier Scott Moe said. "I am proud to take part in today's ceremony and look forward to what we will accomplish for the people of our province during the upcoming session."

The opening of the Legislative Assembly has taken place to mark each session since 1906, when representatives of the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary first gathered to hear Lieutenant Governor Amédée Forget acknowledge expressions of welcome into the Canadian Federation from Ottawa and the other provincial Legislatures.

