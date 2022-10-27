Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary and Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the strong U.S.-UAE partnership, discussed pressing regional matters, and spoke about ways to broaden and deepen their wide-ranging cooperation. The Secretary expressed thanks for the UAE’s role, with the Sultanate of Oman, in hosting U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi following his release from Iran and emphasized the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. The Secretary and President also discussed the immediate need for a cessation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia.

