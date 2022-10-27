Iconic Norman Jaffee East Hamptons Estate to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

100 Further Lane | East Hampton, NY Four separate bedrooms with ensuite baths Iconic East Hampton home designed by Norman Jaffee Just minutes from East Hampton town center Three-acre lawn with in-ground pool and tennis court

In cooperation with Rebekah Baker of Sotheby's International Realty, 100 Further Lane will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated in the coveted East Hampton, 100 Further Lane will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Rebekah Baker of Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $27.5 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 6–14 December, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

This Norman Jaffe home is situated on three acres in East Hampton. Natural wood, high ceilings, and sunlight run throughout the living areas, contemporary kitchen, and four bedrooms. Each bedroom is set in a separate wing with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The open living and dining rooms offer a look out onto the lawns and the entertaining areas flow through the main level from the study to the eat-in chef’s kitchen. Outside on the grounds, you’ll find an in-ground pool and tennis court. Enjoy the sounds of the ocean from your own backyard or stroll around the corner to Two Mile Hollow or Egypt Beach. Norman Jaffe’s signature attention to detail can be seen throughout this Hampton estate, located just minutes from East Hampton town center.

100 Further Lane has central AC, a detached garage, and extensive lawn. The property opens up to a notably-sized lap pool and on-site tennis court. This modern oasis is truly unlike any other East Hampton property, sitting about three acres of land. This property offers absolute silence and serenity, all situated close to the bustling downtown area.

Not far from Manhattan are the beaches and communities of the Hamptons. Known worldwide for arts, outdoor recreation, and luxury shopping and dining, the Hamptons are made up of historic seaside villages that attract visitors all year long. In the summer, you can enjoy the surf and sun at one of the beaches and in the winter admire the ocean and the dunes. You'll find everything you want or need with dozens of galleries, boutiques, and shops. Discover a wide range of atmospheres - from fine dining spots to beachfront taverns. This slice of the East Coast is the perfect year-round destination.

100 Further Lane is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.