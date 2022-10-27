Miller congratulates Buller on appointment

Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointment of Assistant Attorney General Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals:

“Congratulations to Tyler Buller. Tyler is extremely talented and has done a tremendous job since coming to our office in 2012. He brings to the court a strong background in criminal appellate and prosecution work. He has advised and trained local prosecutors and served the judicial system on many committees and task forces. His devotion to public service will serve the court well.”