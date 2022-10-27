Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,766 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina’s 2022 commercial flounder season closing statewide in internal coastal waters

MOREHEAD CITY

North Carolina’s 2022 commercial flounder fishing season in internal waters is coming to an end. The commercial flounder season is closing because the total allowable landings of flounder from internal coastal waters is nearly caught.

The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line in the Mobile Gear Northern Management Area will close at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 28 because the quota is nearly caught.

This is the only flounder fishery still open in internal waters.

The commercial flounder season in the Mobile Gear Southern Management Area closed on Oct. 13.

The commercial flounder season for pound nets in the Northern Pound Net Management Area closed on Oct. 6. The commercial flounder season for pound nets in the Central and Southern Pound Net Management areas closed on Oct. 21 (Central) and Oct. 6 (Southern). Flounder pound nets, statewide, must be rendered inoperable.

The flounder season will not reopen in internal waters in 2022

For more specifics on the commercial flounder season for internal coastal waters, see Proclamation FF-55-2022.

The recreational flounder season closed Sept. 30.

North Carolina’s southern flounder fisheries are managed under the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3. For more information on the management measures, see the Southern Flounder Information Page under Hot Topics.

You just read:

North Carolina’s 2022 commercial flounder season closing statewide in internal coastal waters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.