Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmations of Judge Jones, Commissioner Farley

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s votes to confirm the Governor’s reappointments of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court of the State of Delaware in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court of Delaware in Kent County.

“I want to thank these two qualified jurists for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware. Their experience and judgement will continue to be beneficial to our judiciary system,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank members of the Delaware Senate for voting to confirm their reappointments.”

