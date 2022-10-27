The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm

Jennifer H. Ruhl, Esq. of The Grossman Law Firm, LLC

A Middlesex County, NJ jury has awarded $2 million to an Old Bridge, NJ resident represented by The Grossman Law Firm, LLC. in a lawsuit against State Farm.

OLD BRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a 7-1 verdict, a Middlesex County jury has awarded $2 million to an Old Bridge resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against State Farm. It is a momentous victory for the plaintiff as State Farm had previously tried to dispute her claims.

Represented by Jennifer H. Ruhl, Esq. of The Grossman Law Firm, LLC, the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.

The plaintiff received a settlement from the at-fault driver for the auto insurer’s policy limits. She then filed a claim with State Farm, which was her uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) insurance provider.

However, during the trial in the Superior Court of New Jersey (Docket No. MID-L-8400-19), State Farm argued that the plaintiff’s cervical disc herniation and cervical radiculopathy were not caused by the accident. They further asserted that her neck injury was not permanent and was merely a sprain.

Prior to the trial, the plaintiff had one pain management session but could not return for 17 months partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She also had not yet returned to the neurosurgeon but already had a scheduled appointment.

Attorney Ruhl from Grossman Law showed plenty of evidence that the plaintiff ’s injuries were serious, permanent, and directly caused by the accident. The firm also brought in an expert witness to support this, with Philip M. Granite, Esq. of The Grossman Law Firm, LLC as counsel on the expert witness.

The Grossman Law Firm team concretely established that the plaintiff had to bear not only physical disability and impairment, but also pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life. This convinced the jury to render their $2 million verdict.

This triumph is a recent addition to The Grossman Law Firm’s series of notable wins. With over 25 years of experience, the personal injury firm has obtained deca-millions on behalf of injured claimants, including some of the largest settlements and verdicts in New Jersey.

