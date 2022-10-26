U.S. Bancorp Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of U.S. Bancorp. (“U.S. Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USB). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased U.S. Bancorp securities between August 1, 2019 to July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until December 26, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The Complaint alleges that U.S. Bancorp made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers’ knowledge and consent; (b) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) U.S. Bancorp’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

