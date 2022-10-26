Laredo Sector Border Patrol prevented a human smuggling attempt near Freer, Texas

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a human smuggling attempt near Freer, Texas.

On October 24, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Freer Station while working their assigned duties on U.S. Highway 59 observed a blue pickup truck traveling through a ranch. The vehicle was traveling the same route it had previously used to bypass the Border Patrol immigration checkpoint.

Agents assigned to Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit were advised of the pickup truck and encountered the abandoned vehicle on the ranch road. Moments later, CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) provided the location of the individuals that had fled the abandoned vehicle to Border Patrol agents. A total of nine individuals were apprehended. Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally. The undocumented individuals were from the country of Mexico and were processed accordingly.

The vehicle was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

