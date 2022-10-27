Libertarian Candidate Earns Financial Endorsement and Support From Key Progressive PAC

FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Voter Protection Project (VPP), the largest national PAC focused on electing voting rights champions has been mailing multiple campaign flyers to voters in Michigan's 8th Congressional District urging them to vote for Libertarian Party of Michigan candidate David Canny for Congress, and supporting his message of smaller government, reduced taxes, a balanced budget, and an end to federal government subsidies.

While the VPP almost exclusively endorses and supports Democrat Candidates, they have been silent regarding the incumbent Democrat Dan Kildee in this election while labeling Republican Paul Junge as a Big Spending, High Taxes, Washington Swamp Creature, in their multiple mailings in support of Mr. Canny.

In 2020, the VPP was funded to support voting rights champions in federal and state legislative contests while helping to recruit, develop, and support candidates up and down the ballot including raising over $1 million in direct donations to endorsed candidates. Per OpenSecrets.org, the PAC reported a $158,535 (as of this reporting) expenditure in support of Mr. Canny's election, which may signify an expansion of their mission to include some libertarian principles such as smaller and more responsible federal government.