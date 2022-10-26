DogeGF Ensures That Donations On XRP ledger Are Sent To The People That Need It
DogeGF is a token determined to help those in need, while eliminating inauthentic charities.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world is advancing in crypto and blockchain, the benefits of the crypto market are seemingly becoming vaster. DogeGF is a coin that enables users to donate on the XRP ledger, which ensures that all the donations are sent to people in need, not to ingenuine charities who are just portraying themselves as needy. The main thought of DogeGF is to end dishonest charities and expose the charities that are representing themselves for what they are not.
The founder and CEO of DogeGF was Matthew Gumke, also known as MattyG, who sadly passed away on October 23, 2022. Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to provide charities for countries like Venezuela, Ukraine, Burundi, Taiwan, Haiti, and Scotland.
During the time of the launch of DogeGF, he shared his vision with the media "We believe charitable contributions should have the ability to be private, but not the charity organizers. That's why every project's XRP address will remain transparent, and all donations will be accounted for through our system. DogeGF must provide progress updates for each project.“
The main idea for DogeGF came to the founder MattyG, after being scammed in a similar charity fraud on Ethereum. MattyG liked the idea and wanted to see the rise of DogeGF, so DogeGF’s transparent charity platform was listed on XRP for the world to enjoy.
Check out the token that benefits genuine charity at : https://www.dogegf.org
The donations with DogeGF work with charities that work to cure diseases like cancer, breast cancer, Alzheimer, etc. All donated DogeGF will remain in the XRP wallet until the company finds a suitable charity representative for each project.
