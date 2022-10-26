Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,735 in the last 365 days.

Blucora to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Tuesday, November 1, 2022

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

A conference call for members of the investment community will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its third quarter 2022 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $77 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 21,000 professional users in 2022. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.  

Source: Blucora, Inc.
Blucora Investor Relations
Dee Littrell (972) 870-6463
IR@Blucora.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Blucora to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.