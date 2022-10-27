Submit Release
The MindSmith Group is Hosting a Spa Sales Masterclass in Palm Beach, FL with Presenter Simon Lewis

Colorful brain displayed under brand name, The MindSmith Group

The MindSmith Group delivers high impact programs, creating significant change in business and personal performance. Their company is based in London, UK and Florida, USA.

The event is being held at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa on February 25th and 26th, 2023, customized especially for spa and wellness professionals.

Not only is this an immensely informative opportunity to learn directly from Simon Lewis, it's also a chance to build lasting relationships with leaders and decision makers from the spa industry”
— Amal Elbahnasawy
PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon Lewis and Amal Elbahnasawy of The MindSmith Group have combined their expertise to launch a series of events, customized training sessions, and masterclasses. The MindSmith Group- a creative, values-based training, development and culture-change company- specializes in creating results driven outcomes for business and personal performance. Their next event, Spa Sales Masterclass in February 2023, will kick off the first of many exclusive gatherings.

Simon Lewis, who is also the creator and family owner of the Forbes Five Star Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, will be presenting the two day Spa Sales Masterclass. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the same skills and techniques that Lewis used in the creation of the award winning Eau Spa. “Having hosted numerous events in the past through The MindSmith Group, I am especially looking forward to our February event that will be focusing on unique techniques to elevate all spa professionals,” says Lewis.

The Spa Sales Masterclass will be limited to only 40 attendees, as well as a selective group of sponsors. The event will even include a ‘Champagne Spa Tour’ of the 42,000 sq ft Eau Spa on the first evening. Attendees can expect an immediate change in mindset, while understanding new spa-specific sales techniques, and feeling confidence in their new abilities after completing the masterclass.

“Not only is this an immensely informative opportunity to learn directly from Simon Lewis, it is also a chance to meet and build lasting relationships with leaders and decision makers from the spa and wellness industry,” says Amal Elbahnasawy.

Pre-registration is available on their website, spasalesmasterclass.com. Sponsors can contact The MindSmith Group directly for availability.

ABOUT
Phone: +1 (305) 851-7193
Website: spasalesmasterclass.com
themindsmithgroup.com

TMSG
The MindSmith Group
+1 305-851-7193
hello@themindsmithgroup.com
