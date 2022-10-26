HIDOE News Release: HIDOE awarded $5M in DoDEA grants to support military-connected students

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) has received three grants from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) partnership that will focus on enhancing college and career skills in the Campbell, Kapolei and Radford complexes and world language learning opportunities in the Kalāheo complex for military-dependent students at select schools over the next five years.

DoDEA provides quality educational services to military dependents around the globe and works closely with the HIDOE to expand opportunities at Hawaiʻi public schools with significant populations of military-dependent students whose parents serve in the various branches of the U.S. military.

The Radford Complex received a $2 million grant to enhance college, career and community readiness in the K-12 learning pipeline including Radford High, Āliamanu Middle, and Āliamanu, Hickam, Makalapa, Mokulele, Nimitz, Pearl Harbor, and Pearl Harbor Kai elementary schools. The grant will help to provide students with enhanced access to technology tools and lessons that engage them in authentic, real-world learning experiences and applications. It will also provide additional training for teachers to effectively incorporate career pathways into their curriculum and instruction and expand co-curricular and after-school activities, competitions and clubs focused on real-world application of knowledge.

The Kalāheo Complex received a $2 million grant to expand and enhance its existing world language program by increasing world language instructor personnel at the elementary and secondary levels and providing them with the tools and skills necessary to expand course offerings and engage in project-based learning methods. World language positions will be established at Aikahi, Kainalu, and Mōkapu elementaries to provide early language exposure through weekly special schedules. The funds will also be used to establish a Japanese program at Kailua Intermediate and expand its existing Spanish program to strengthen the K-12 pipeline and increase retention of world language students through Kalāheo High.

The Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area received a $1 million grant to enhance career skills training at Kapolei High, Honouliuli Middle, ʻEwa Makai Middle, and Hoʻokele Elementary through new coalitions with business and industry partners toward new career mentoring opportunities and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) pathways. Military-connected students will engage in project-based learning as they develop digital literacy skills through daily interaction with technology as part of computer science or engineering courses and a new Academy of Law and Public Safety.

For more information on DoDEA and its work supporting military-dependent students around the world, visit www.dodea.edu.

