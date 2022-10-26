Bankwell Financial Group Reports Strong Operating Results on Record Loan Growth for the Third Quarter; Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. BWFG reported GAAP net income of $9.2 million, or $1.18 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, versus $6.9 million, or $0.87 per share, for the same period in 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022 the Company experienced another quarter of elevated loan prepayments that positively impacted reported earnings. Adjusting for this, operating earnings per share totaled $1.08 for the third quarter of 2022. Please reference the table below for a reconciliation of reported earnings per share to operating earnings per share.

Earnings Per Common Share 3Q'22 QTD Reported Diluted EPS $ 1.18 Elevated Loan Prepayments(1) (0.10 ) 3Q'22 QTD Operating EPS(2) $ 1.08 (1) 3Q'22 loan prepayments exceeded historical quarterly averages and are not reflective of run rate. (2) Non-gaap measure.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.20 per share cash dividend, payable November 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 11, 2022.

We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.mybankwell.com/Presentations and included as an exhibit to our October 26, 2022 Current Report on Form 8-K.

Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:

"The Company had another very strong quarter, growing loans by $230 million. This represents an 11% increase over the prior quarter, and a year to date increase of 21%. Profitability remains strong, with a 1.47% Return on Average Assets and a 15.73% Return on Average Equity.

"The Company's growth in 2021 and 2022 has created an exceptionally strong foundation to grow top line Interest Income in the coming year. We anticipate Interest Income to increase by more than 25% in 2023. The current cycle of tightening by the Federal Reserve will increase our cost of deposits in the quarters ahead. Based on forward market pricing we could expect Net Interest Income to decrease by 10% in 2023 versus 2022.

"We continue to build Book Value for our shareholders. Fully Diluted Book Value per share has increased by 3.2% this quarter and by 16.2% year to date. Importantly, all credit metrics remain benign.

"We thank our employees and clients who have made our success possible, and are confident that we have a great team in place to perform in an increasingly volatile economic environment."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (performance metrics are impacted by certain one-time items - please refer to the table following the below highlights for adjusted performance metrics):

Return on average assets was 1.47% and return on average equity was 15.73% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The net interest margin was 4.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 44.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Total gross loans were $2.3 billion, growing $391.9 million, or 20.7%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Average yield on 2022 funded loans was 5.36%.

Investment securities totaled $113.1 million and represent 4.2% of total assets.

Fully diluted tangible book value per share rose to $29.68 compared to $25.55 at December 31, 2021.

The Wilton branch closed, effective October 7, 2022.

Shares issued and outstanding were 7,711,843, reflecting repurchases of 53,546 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $31.81 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Company issued 6.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 in the principal amount of $35.0 million.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Key metrics Reported Operating(1) Variance Reported Operating(1) Variance Net interest margin 4.12 % 3.96 % 0.16 % 3.81 % 3.67 % 0.14 % Efficiency ratio 44.1 % 46.0 % (1.9 ) % 45.3 % 46.9 % (1.6 ) % Return on average assets 1.47 % 1.34 % 0.13 % 1.59 % 1.38 % 0.21 % Return on average stockholders' equity 15.73 % 14.40 % 1.33 % 17.94 % 15.57 % 2.37 % (1) Operating metrics are non-GAAP measures and have been adjusted for elevated loan prepayments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, as noted in the above table. Adjustments also include the release of specific reserves and the historical loss update to the Company's peer group for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Please reference the second quarter 2022 earnings release for more details on these adjustments.

Earnings and Performance

Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $25.0 million, versus $19.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $70.4 million, versus $53.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans due to loan growth and higher overall loan yields. The increase in loan yields was aided by elevated loan prepayment fees, which totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in revenues was partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income driven by a decrease in loans sales and the absence of rental income recognized during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, as a result of the disposition of the Company's former headquarters building. In addition, the increase in revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was muted as a result of a one-time federal payroll tax credit for COVID-19 of $0.9 million recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Finally, the increase in revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was also partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits, resulting from an increase in rates necessary to remain competitive in the current economic environment.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $9.2 million, versus $6.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $29.4 million, versus $18.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net income was primarily impacted by the aforementioned increases in revenues. In addition, the increase in net income was partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses primarily driven by loan growth and an increase in noninterest expense for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.19 and $1.18, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 and $0.87, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $3.80 and $3.75, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.38 and $2.37, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 was 4.12% and 3.39%, respectively. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 was 3.81% and 3.08%, respectively. The increase in the net interest margin was due to elevated loan prepayment fees and an increase in overall loan yields.

Financial Condition

Assets totaled $2.72 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to assets of $2.46 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in assets was primarily due to loan growth and a corresponding increase in deposits and borrowings. Gross loans totaled $2.3 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $391.9 million compared to December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $2.3 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to deposits of $2.1 billion at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Shareholders' equity totaled $231.5 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $29.5 million compared to December 31, 2021, primarily a result of (i) net income of $29.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and (ii) an $8.4 million favorable impact to accumulated other comprehensive income driven by fair value marks related to hedge positions involving interest rate swaps, partially offset by fair value marks on the Company's investment portfolio. The Company's interest rate swaps are used to hedge interest rate risk. The increase in Shareholders' equity was partially offset by dividends paid of $4.7 million and common stock repurchases of $5.5 million.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Christopher R. Gruseke, President and Chief Executive Officer or Penko Ivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166.

For more information, visit www.mybankwell.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, uncertain impacts of, or additional changes in, monetary, fiscal or tax policy to address the impact of COVID-19, which could further exacerbate the effects on the Company's business and results of operations, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, and return on average tangible common equity are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's performance and capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 212,175 $ 149,522 $ 280,471 $ 291,598 $ 169,417 Federal funds sold 10,947 21,505 19,022 53,084 8,097 Cash and cash equivalents 223,122 171,027 299,493 344,682 177,514 Investment securities Marketable equity securities, at fair value 1,973 2,126 2,090 2,168 2,185 Available for sale investment securities, at fair value 95,095 94,907 98,733 90,198 87,565 Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost 16,027 15,917 15,979 16,043 16,107 Total investment securities 113,095 112,950 116,802 108,409 105,857 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $18,167, $15,773, $17,141, $16,902 and $16,803 at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively) 2,263,432 2,036,626 1,964,567 1,875,167 1,805,217 Accrued interest receivable 9,552 8,047 7,733 7,512 6,911 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,039 5,064 2,870 2,814 3,632 Premises and equipment, net 27,510 27,768 25,661 25,588 35,118 Bank-owned life insurance 49,970 49,699 49,434 49,174 48,903 Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangible assets — — — — 48 Deferred income taxes, net 5,952 4,768 6,879 7,621 7,718 Other assets 22,734 17,014 20,849 32,708 33,181 Total assets $ 2,722,995 $ 2,435,552 $ 2,496,877 $ 2,456,264 $ 2,226,688 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing deposits $ 380,365 $ 372,584 $ 412,985 $ 398,956 $ 338,705 Interest bearing deposits 1,906,337 1,660,941 1,753,219 1,725,042 1,544,118 Total deposits 2,286,702 2,033,525 2,166,204 2,123,998 1,882,823 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 90,000 105,000 50,000 50,000 80,000 Subordinated debentures 68,897 34,500 34,471 34,441 15,374 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,896 37,060 35,982 45,838 52,314 Total liabilities 2,491,495 2,210,085 2,286,657 2,254,277 2,030,511 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value 114,548 115,599 114,882 118,148 119,588 Retained earnings 117,152 109,523 99,047 92,400 85,992 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (200 ) 345 (3,709 ) (8,561 ) (9,403 ) Total shareholders' equity 231,500 225,467 210,220 201,987 196,177 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,722,995 $ 2,435,552 $ 2,496,877 $ 2,456,264 $ 2,226,688

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 28,128 $ 25,141 $ 21,428 $ 21,081 $ 19,795 $ 74,697 $ 56,961 Interest and dividends on securities 811 774 720 722 731 2,305 2,236 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 747 449 154 90 88 1,350 286 Total interest and dividend income 29,686 26,364 22,302 21,893 20,614 78,352 59,483 Interest expense Interest expense on deposits 4,092 1,983 2,206 2,198 2,387 8,281 8,245 Interest expense on borrowings 993 558 586 767 503 2,137 2,280 Total interest expense 5,085 2,541 2,792 2,965 2,890 10,418 10,525 Net interest income 24,601 23,823 19,510 18,928 17,724 67,934 48,958 Provision (credit) for loan losses 2,381 (1,445 ) 229 125 134 1,165 (182 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 22,220 25,268 19,281 18,803 17,590 66,769 49,140 Noninterest income Bank owned life insurance 271 265 260 270 271 796 753 Service charges and fees 240 249 240 257 199 729 615 (Losses) gains and fees from sales of loans (15 ) 608 631 441 924 1,224 2,251 Other (94 ) 30 (173 ) (143 ) 43 (237 ) 1,213 Total noninterest income 402 1,152 958 825 1,437 2,512 4,832 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,876 5,433 4,940 4,806 4,782 16,249 13,511 Occupancy and equipment 2,035 2,193 2,150 2,411 2,615 6,378 8,271 Professional services 994 1,000 981 628 498 2,975 1,632 Data processing 626 689 654 432 632 1,969 1,977 Director fees 325 339 352 335 324 1,016 968 FDIC insurance 255 262 223 231 298 740 1,001 Marketing 102 107 45 87 186 254 317 Other 818 913 580 749 1,035 2,311 2,383 Total noninterest expense 11,031 10,936 9,925 9,679 10,370 31,892 30,060 Income before income tax expense 11,591 15,484 10,314 9,949 8,657 37,389 23,912 Income tax expense 2,417 3,462 2,102 2,135 1,802 7,981 5,140 Net income $ 9,174 $ 12,022 $ 8,212 $ 7,814 $ 6,855 $ 29,408 $ 18,772 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 1.19 $ 1.56 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 $ 0.88 $ 3.80 $ 2.38 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.55 $ 1.04 $ 0.99 $ 0.87 $ 3.75 $ 2.37 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,553,718 7,556,645 7,637,077 7,660,307 7,677,822 7,582,175 7,721,943 Diluted 7,612,421 7,614,243 7,719,405 7,726,420 7,738,758 7,664,123 7,779,632 Dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.60 $ 0.46

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.47 % 1.96 % 1.35 % 1.32 % 1.22 % 1.59 % 1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.73 % 22.09 % 16.05 % 15.44 % 14.09 % 17.94 % 13.29 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.91 % 22.36 % 16.25 % 15.65 % 14.29 % 18.16 % 13.48 % Net interest margin 4.12 % 4.01 % 3.30 % 3.43 % 3.39 % 3.81 % 3.08 % Efficiency ratio(1) 44.1 % 43.8 % 48.5 % 48.8 % 54.1 % 45.3 % 55.8 % Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans — % — % — % — % — % — % 0.24 % Dividend payout ratio(2) 16.95 % 12.90 % 19.23 % 18.18 % 20.69 % 16.00 % 19.41 %

(1) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

(2) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share.

As of September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Capital ratios: Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 11.42 % 11.10 % 11.20 % 11.18 % 10.59 % Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 12.16 % 11.80 % 12.00 % 12.00 % 11.44 % Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 11.42 % 11.10 % 11.20 % 11.18 % 10.59 % Tier I Capital to Average Assets(1) 11.31 % 10.15 % 9.80 % 9.94 % 9.61 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.41 % 9.16 % 8.32 % 8.13 % 8.70 % Fully diluted tangible book value per common share $ 29.68 $ 28.75 $ 26.75 $ 25.55 $ 24.68

(1) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Allowance for loan losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 15,773 $ 17,141 $ 16,902 $ 16,803 $ 16,672 Charge-offs: Commercial business — — — (26 ) — Consumer (8 ) — (4 ) (5 ) (15 ) Total charge-offs (8 ) — (4 ) (31 ) (15 ) Recoveries: Commercial real estate — 77 — — — Commercial business 21 — 13 2 11 Consumer — — 1 3 1 Total recoveries 21 77 14 5 12 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) 13 77 10 (26 ) (3 ) Provision (Credit) for loan losses 2,381 (1,445 ) 229 125 134 Balance at end of period $ 18,167 $ 15,773 $ 17,141 $ 16,902 $ 16,803

As of September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans Residential real estate $ 2,137 $ 2,161 $ 2,181 $ 2,380 $ 1,849 Commercial real estate 2,894 2,955 3,365 3,482 16,314 Commercial business 2,380 787 817 1,728 1,754 Construction 9,382 9,382 9,382 8,997 8,997 Total nonaccrual loans 16,793 15,285 15,745 16,587 28,914 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 16,793 $ 15,285 $ 15,745 $ 16,587 $ 28,914 Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.79 % 0.88 % 1.58 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.68 % 1.30 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 108.18 % 103.19 % 108.87 % 101.90 % 58.11 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.78 % 1.40 % 0.85 % 1.72 % 1.69 %

Total nonaccrual loans increased $0.2 million to $16.8 million as of September 30, 2022 when compared to December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.62% at September 30, 2022, down from 0.68% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022 was $18.2 million, representing 0.79% of total loans.

Past due loans decreased to $17.8 million, or 0.78% of total loans, as of September 30, 2022, compared to $32.6 million, or 1.72% of total loans, as of December 31, 2021.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Period End Loan Composition September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current QTD

% Change YTD

% Change Residential Real Estate $ 61,664 $ 64,253 $ 79,987 (4.0 ) % (22.9 ) % Commercial Real Estate(1) 1,647,928 1,499,364 1,356,709 9.9 21.5 Construction 117,355 111,422 98,341 5.3 19.3 Total Real Estate Loans 1,826,947 1,675,039 1,535,037 9.1 19.0 Commercial Business 443,288 372,361 350,975 19.0 26.3 Consumer 16,558 9,196 8,869 80.1 86.7 Total Loans $ 2,286,793 $ 2,056,596 $ 1,894,881 11.2 % 20.7 % (1) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate.

Gross loans totaled $2.3 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $391.9 million compared to December 31, 2021.

Period End Deposit Composition September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current QTD

% Change YTD

% Change Noninterest bearing demand $ 380,365 $ 372,584 $ 398,956 2.1 % (4.7 ) % NOW 115,200 155,026 119,479 (25.7 ) (3.6 ) Money Market 836,564 833,730 954,674 0.3 (12.4 ) Savings 183,576 196,075 193,631 (6.4 ) (5.2 ) Time 770,997 476,110 457,258 61.9 68.6 Total Deposits $ 2,286,702 $ 2,033,525 $ 2,123,998 12.5 % 7.7 %

Total deposits were $2.3 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $162.7 million, or 7.7%. The increase in deposits is primarily a result of an increase in brokered time deposits to fund the significant loan growth during the third quarter of 2022, increasing $338.1 million compared to December 31, 2021.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

NONINTEREST INCOME (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Noninterest income September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Sep 22 vs. June 22

% Change Sep 22 vs. Sep 21

% Change Bank owned life insurance $ 271 $ 265 $ 271 2.3 % — % Service charges and fees 240 249 199 (3.6 ) 20.6 (Losses) gains and fees from sales of loans (15 ) 608 924 (102.5 ) (101.6 ) Other (94 ) 30 43 (413.3 ) (318.6 ) Total noninterest income $ 402 $ 1,152 $ 1,437 (65.1 ) % (72.0 ) %

For the Nine Months Ended Noninterest income September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % Change Gains and fees from sales of loans $ 1,224 $ 2,251 (45.6 ) % Bank owned life insurance 796 753 5.7 Service charges and fees 729 615 18.5 Other (237 ) 1,213 (119.5 ) Total noninterest income $ 2,512 $ 4,832 (48.0 ) %

Noninterest income decreased by $1.0 million to $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest income decreased by $2.3 million to $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a reduction in loan sales for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same periods in 2021. Loan sales decreased $0.9 million and $1.0 million for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. In addition, noninterest income declined due to the absence of rental income recognized during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, as a result of the disposition of the Company's former headquarters building. Noninterest income also declined for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due to a one-time federal payroll tax credit for COVID-19 of $0.9 million recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Noninterest expense September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Sep 22 vs. June 22

% Change Sep 22 vs. Sep 21

% Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,876 $ 5,433 $ 4,782 8.2 % 22.9 % Occupancy and equipment 2,035 2,193 2,615 (7.2 ) (22.2 ) Professional services 994 1,000 498 (0.6 ) 99.6 Data processing 626 689 632 (9.1 ) (0.9 ) Director fees 325 339 324 (4.1 ) 0.3 FDIC insurance 255 262 298 (2.7 ) (14.4 ) Marketing 102 107 186 (4.7 ) (45.2 ) Other 818 913 1,035 (10.4 ) (21.0 ) Total noninterest expense $ 11,031 $ 10,936 $ 10,370 0.9 % 6.4 %

For the Nine Months Ended Noninterest expense September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,249 $ 13,511 20.3 % Occupancy and equipment 6,378 8,271 (22.9 ) Professional services 2,975 1,632 82.3 Data processing 1,969 1,977 (0.4 ) Director fees 1,016 968 5.0 FDIC insurance 740 1,001 (26.1 ) Marketing 254 317 (19.9 ) Other 2,311 2,383 (3.0 ) Total noninterest expense $ 31,892 $ 30,060 6.1 %

Noninterest expense increased by $0.7 million to $11.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest expense increased by $1.8 million to $31.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and professional services expense, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy and equipment expense.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $5.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.1 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $16.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $2.7 million when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was driven by an increase in full time equivalent employees, as well as an increase in variable compensation as a result of the Bank's overall growth and improved performance. Full time equivalent employees totaled 140 at September 30, 2022 compared to 134 for the same period in 2021. Average full time equivalent employees totaled 131 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 127 for the same period in 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was partially offset by higher loan originations, which enabled the bank to defer a greater amount of expenses.

Professional services expense totaled $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $0.5 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Professional services expense totaled $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.3 million when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in professional services expense was primarily driven by consulting fees associated with various projects, including our core system conversion.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.6 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense was primarily driven by the curtailment of additional cleaning costs associated with precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In addition, the decrease in occupancy and equipment expense was impacted by a reduction in lease expense as a result of the branch closure in New Canaan, which occurred during the third quarter of 2021.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Total Equity $ 231,500 $ 225,467 $ 210,220 $ 201,987 $ 196,177 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles — — — — 58 Tangible Common Equity $ 228,911 $ 222,878 $ 207,631 $ 199,398 $ 193,530 Total Assets $ 2,722,995 $ 2,435,552 $ 2,496,877 $ 2,456,264 $ 2,226,688 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles — — — — 58 Tangible Assets $ 2,720,406 $ 2,432,963 $ 2,494,288 $ 2,453,675 $ 2,224,041 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.41 % 9.16 % 8.32 % 8.13 % 8.70 %

As of Computation of Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Total shareholders' equity $ 231,500 $ 225,467 $ 210,220 $ 201,987 $ 196,177 Less: Preferred stock — — — — — Common shareholders' equity $ 231,500 $ 225,467 $ 210,220 $ 201,987 $ 196,177 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles — — — — 48 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 228,911 $ 222,878 $ 207,631 $ 199,398 $ 193,540 Common shares issued and outstanding 7,711,843 7,752,389 7,761,338 7,803,166 7,842,824 Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 29.68 $ 28.75 $ 26.75 $ 25.55 $ 24.68

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) - Continued

(Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended Computation of Efficiency Ratio September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Noninterest expense $ 11,031 $ 10,936 $ 9,925 $ 9,679 $ 10,370 $ 31,892 $ 30,060 Less: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 48 9 — 28 Other real estate owned expenses — — — — — — — Adjusted noninterest expense $ 11,031 $ 10,936 $ 9,925 $ 9,631 $ 10,361 $ 31,892 $ 30,032 Net interest income $ 24,601 $ 23,823 $ 19,510 $ 18,928 $ 17,724 $ 67,934 $ 48,958 Noninterest income 402 1,152 958 825 1,437 2,512 4,832 Less: Net gain on sale of available for sale securities — — — — — — — Gain on sale of other real estate owned, net — — — — — — — Operating revenue $ 25,003 $ 24,975 $ 20,468 $ 19,753 $ 19,161 $ 70,446 $ 53,790 Efficiency ratio 44.1 % 43.8 % 48.5 % 48.8 % 54.1 % 45.3 % 55.8 %

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended Computation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 9,174 $ 12,022 $ 8,212 $ 7,814 $ 6,855 $ 29,408 $ 18,772 Total average shareholders' equity $ 231,378 $ 218,250 $ 207,541 $ 200,752 $ 192,993 $ 219,138 $ 188,794 Less: Average Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Average Other intangibles — — — 45 54 — 64 Average tangible common equity $ 228,789 $ 215,661 $ 204,952 $ 198,118 $ 190,350 $ 216,549 $ 186,141 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.91 % 22.36 % 16.25 % 15.65 % 14.29 % 18.16 % 13.48 %

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - QTD (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (4) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (4) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 130,440 $ 747 2.27 % $ 209,500 $ 88 0.17 % Securities(1) 120,092 829 2.76 105,030 766 2.92 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,512,381 18,830 4.87 1,270,375 14,345 4.42 Residential real estate 62,915 586 3.72 95,100 809 3.40 Construction 116,256 1,512 5.09 88,728 845 3.73 Commercial business 431,917 7,058 6.39 314,484 3,707 4.61 Consumer 12,145 142 4.65 8,870 89 3.99 Total loans 2,135,614 28,128 5.15 1,777,557 19,795 4.36 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,021 31 2.51 3,133 16 2.04 Total earning assets 2,391,167 $ 29,735 4.87 % 2,095,220 $ 20,665 3.86 % Other assets 89,173 131,670 Total assets $ 2,480,340 $ 2,226,890 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 119,593 $ 52 0.17 % $ 111,813 $ 51 0.18 % Money market 828,541 2,346 1.12 824,203 1,053 0.51 Savings 189,279 474 0.99 182,848 96 0.21 Time 557,243 1,220 0.87 448,218 1,187 1.05 Total interest bearing deposits 1,694,656 4,092 0.96 1,567,082 2,387 0.60 Borrowed Money 135,221 993 2.87 72,960 503 2.70 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,829,877 $ 5,085 1.10 % 1,640,042 $ 2,890 0.70 % Noninterest bearing deposits 383,048 341,303 Other liabilities 36,037 52,552 Total liabilities 2,248,962 2,033,897 Shareholders' equity 231,378 192,993 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,480,340 $ 2,226,890 Net interest income(2) $ 24,650 $ 17,775 Interest rate spread 3.77 % 3.16 % Net interest margin(3) 4.12 % 3.39 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.

(2) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $49 thousand and $51 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.

(4) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - YTD (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (4) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (4) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 240,252 $ 1,350 0.75 % $ 315,102 $ 286 0.12 % Securities(1) 117,008 2,392 2.73 103,192 2,315 2.99 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,433,642 51,104 4.70 1,188,049 40,802 4.53 Residential real estate 67,705 1,810 3.56 104,320 2,669 3.41 Construction 108,249 4,482 5.46 97,828 2,769 3.73 Commercial business 402,876 17,011 5.57 302,019 10,495 4.58 Consumer 7,844 290 4.94 7,601 226 3.97 Total loans 2,020,316 74,697 4.88 1,699,817 56,961 4.42 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,715 61 2.19 4,608 72 2.09 Total earning assets 2,381,291 $ 78,500 4.35 % 2,122,719 $ 59,634 3.70 % Other assets 89,747 119,098 Total assets $ 2,471,038 $ 2,241,817 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 122,792 $ 158 0.17 % $ 110,637 $ 148 0.18 % Money market 909,106 4,672 0.69 781,178 2,944 0.50 Savings 194,013 678 0.47 170,749 313 0.24 Time 487,792 2,773 0.76 532,278 4,840 1.22 Total interest bearing deposits 1,713,703 8,281 0.65 1,594,842 8,245 0.69 Borrowed Money 101,685 2,137 2.77 108,737 2,280 2.77 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,815,388 $ 10,418 0.77 % 1,703,579 $ 10,525 0.83 % Noninterest bearing deposits 398,728 303,421 Other liabilities 37,784 46,023 Total liabilities 2,251,900 2,053,023 Shareholders' equity 219,138 188,794 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,471,038 $ 2,241,817 Net interest income(2) $ 68,082 $ 49,109 Interest rate spread 3.58 % 2.87 % Net interest margin(3) 3.81 % 3.08 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.

(2) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $148 thousand and $151 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.

(4) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

