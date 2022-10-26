Senstylable is set to celebrate a decade of pioneering a social media community for women.

Senstylable fosters connections between brands and the modern millennial woman. "Keeping women inspired and stylish since 2012."

Senstylable, a platform that now boasts nearly 2 million followers worldwide on Instagram alone, is pleased to announce that it is about to cross the decade milestone. This empowering digital space, founded by digital entrepreneur Reita Hackaj in Tirana, Albania, has helped brands jumpstart their businesses internationally and provided a global community where women can connect and get the best style guides.

The media business has undergone substantial shifts in the last ten years. When asked how it all started, Reita said that the ambition to be disruptive is what laid the foundations for an innovative business model. Senstylable started as a space for personal self-expression and a daily source of outfit inspiration, becoming a pioneer in the digital influencing industry, which back then was dominated by traditional fashion magazines.

The community has always been an inclusive place where women can draw inspiration and learn about new brands. This unique position earned the brand a huge following, making it among the most popular back before the social media explosion. Senstylable has held to its core purpose yet evolved over the years into a relatable community for modern millennial women. The channel champions visual storytelling and empowers women to embrace their authenticity.

Brands with common values choose Senstylable to connect to new customers authentically. With more than 100 million monthly impressions, Senstylable has successfully fostered over 300 brand partnerships, including big-name brands, and has created a network of 5000+ influencers and content creators worldwide. A billboard in Times Square may get a ton of people walking by and seeing it, but if a brand advertises on an Instagram profile like Senstylable, they are reaching a very specific demographic of consumers. They know exactly their age and location and that their purpose is to find new products.

As the tenth birthday launch draws close, Reita and the team look back fondly at all the milestones Senstylable has crossed and the hundreds of thousands of women the community has impacted. As the business grows, they are looking forward to the next challenges and finding exciting ways that Senstylable will evolve to stay relevant and loved by women worldwide.

