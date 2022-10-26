Tidepool - Addressing the Unmet Needs of Women+ With Diabetes

Tidepool, a medical device company fostering the next generation of diabetes innovation, announced the addition of leading experts in the women's health and endocrinology space as members of the Tidepool Advisory Council - affirming the organization's commitment to championing women's health and diabetes initiatives. Tidepool originally kicked off the Tidepool Period Project in 2021 with a pilot dedicated to collecting the largest data set of combined diabetes and menstruation data and this move indicates Tidepool will continue to drive innovation in the Women+ & diabetes space.

According to the CDC, it is estimated that 1 out of every 9 women in the United States is living with diabetes1. Hormonal shifts that occur as a result of puberty, menopause, and menstruation add an entirely new level of complexity to managing blood glucose levels. The Tidepool Period Project's roadmap includes building tools, evidence and educational resources to support the management of insulin-requiring diabetes for people who menstruate.

Joining the Tidepool team are Dr. Eda Cengiz, associate professor of pediatrics at University of California, San Francisco and Dr. Katarina Braune, Pediatrician and Digital Clinician Scientist in the Department of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes at Institute of Medical Informatics Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. Dr. Cengiz and Dr. Braune join us as part of Tidepool's advisory team accompanying an existing group of incredible thought-leaders.

"When it comes to diabetes and menstruation, few people understand the need for this space better than Dr. Cengiz and Dr. Braune, and we are thrilled for these researchers to bring their expertise to help shape the Tidepool Period Project," says Dr. Rayhan Lal, assistant professor of Pediatric and Adult Endocrinology at Stanford and Chief Medical Advisor at Tidepool. Dr. Lal has helped craft the roadmap for the women's health initiatives addressed by the Tidepool Period Project.

"We have been making speculations regarding the specific factors contributing to the disparities in diabetes outcomes across the sexes, and the lack of research in this area is confounding. I look forward to working with the Tidepool team on bridging this gap," says Dr. Cengiz.

Women have historically been underrepresented in medical studies despite the recent boom of digital technology solutions for women. "It's an injustice that more research has not been funded in this area. I am extremely proud to partner with Tidepool to change this, and excited for all that we will accomplish together," says Dr. Braune.

Tidepool recently received a sizable financial contribution dedicated to the Tidepool Period Project. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Tidepool is actively in conversations with partners and investors for its women's health initiatives under the Tidepool Period Project umbrella.

About Tidepool

Tidepool is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization on a mission to make diabetes data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful for people with diabetes, their care teams, and researchers. Founded in 2013, Tidepool hosts a suite of software tools for people with diabetes and the clinics that serve them, including Tidepool Web, Tidepool Mobile, and Tidepool Uploader. Learn more at tidepool.org. Follow us on Twitter at @Tidepool_org and on Facebook and Instagram.

