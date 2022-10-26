SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Files Class Action on Behalf of Investors in U.S. Bancorp and Advises Shareholders with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against U.S. Bancorp ("U.S. Bank" or "the Company") USB for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 26, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. U.S. Bank placed sales pressure on employees that resulted in credit cards and other accounts being opened without the knowledge or consent of consumers. The Company was aware of unauthorized conduct that violated consumer protection laws. The Company failed monitor its employees' conduct to prevent such improper and unlawful conduct from occurring. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about U.S. Bank, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006080/en/