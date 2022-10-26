Shamrock Capital Announces Strategic Minority Investment by RidgeLake Partners and Bonaccord Capital Partners

Shamrock Capital ("Shamrock"), a leading investor in media, entertainment, communications and related sectors, today announced that RidgeLake Partners ("RidgeLake"), a strategic partnership between Ottawa Avenue Private Capital and Apogem Capital, and Bonaccord Capital Partners ("Bonaccord") have acquired a passive minority equity interest in the firm.

The transaction will provide Shamrock with long-term capital to support the ongoing growth and institutionalization of the platform. There will be no change in Shamrock's investment process, day-to-day management or operations of the firm. Additional terms of the investment were not disclosed.

"RidgeLake and Bonaccord's strategic investment in Shamrock is an important milestone in the continued development of our business," said Steve Royer, President at Shamrock Capital. "RidgeLake and its affiliates have been investing with Shamrock since 2005 and have been trusted partners for us through the course of our firm's growth. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our relationship with RidgeLake, and look forward to a fruitful partnership with Bonaccord, as we believe that these firms are well-aligned with our long-term vision for Shamrock."

"The depth of Shamrock's relationships and experience in its core markets is unmatched and we believe their ability to partner with growth companies, founders, and creators globally will continue to thrive in the years ahead," said Todd Milligan, Co-Head of RidgeLake Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with Shamrock and look forward to supporting the successful, long-term growth of their unique investment platform," added Michael Lunt, Co-Head of RidgeLake Partners.

"We are proud to invest in Shamrock Capital, an exceptional middle-market sponsor with a consistent track record of investing in high quality assets across media, entertainment, and communications, delivering results to its limited partners for over twenty years," said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord. "We believe in Shamrock's vision, and we look forward to actively partnering with Shamrock to support its long-term strategic goals."

As investors with deep experience partnering with private equity firms, RidgeLake and Bonaccord take a long-term approach to collaborating with middle-market private capital sponsors. RidgeLake focuses on acquiring minority equity stakes in top-tier middle market private equity firms. Bonaccord, a subsidiary of P10, Inc., is a private equity platform dedicated to acquiring non-control equity interests in leading middle-market private market sponsors.

Evercore served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Shamrock. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to RidgeLake and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel to Bonaccord.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

About RidgeLake Partners

RidgeLake Partners is a strategic partnership between Ottawa Avenue Private Capital and Apogem Capital, an affiliate of New York Life Investments, focused on acquiring minority equity stakes in top-tier middle market private equity firms. RidgeLake partners with firms focused on buyout, growth, distressed, secondaries or real assets strategies across the private markets. RidgeLake seeks to forge long-term relationships with its general partners, and brings strategic counsel borne from more than 40 years of combined middle market investment experience.

About Bonaccord Capital

Bonaccord Capital Partners ("BCP") is a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in mid-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its portfolio companies reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to deliver its investors compelling investment returns while supporting broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its portfolio companies. Bonaccord Capital Partners is a part of P10 Holdings, Inc, a specialized multi-asset class private market solutions provider, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented private equity, private credit, venture capital, and impact investing strategies. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com.

