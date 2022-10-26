Governor Abbott Announces $3.5 Million TWC Job Training Grant To Dallas College

October 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Dallas College has been awarded a Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in partnership with 18 Texas construction businesses. The $3.5 million award will train more than 1,500 employees in construction-related courses to expand their current job responsibilities and increase productivity for employers.

"The State of Texas continues to invest in our highly skilled workforce to increase opportunities for hardworking Texans and support the needs of the booming Texas economy," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to the Texas Workforce Commission and Dallas College, in partnership with construction companies throughout the state, thousands of Texans will receive valuable upskilling and training opportunities that will take their careers to the next level and support building and construction within our fast-growing state."

“We congratulate Dallas College for creating strong business partnerships across North Texas by providing much-needed technical training to enhance productivity and earning potential in high-demand construction careers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These TWC grants address the middle-skill gap in Texas, strengthening the state’s economic potential.”

Dallas College will provide a broad range of customized training for employees in eight Local Workforce Development Board areas, with a focus on the evolution of construction projects. The training includes pipe layers, plumbers, installation and repair workers, construction managers, sheet metal workers, trade and extraction workers, surveyors, welders, mapping technicians, and HVAC technicians.

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson presented the award to representatives from Dallas College and business partners at an event today in Coppell.

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of nearly 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996.