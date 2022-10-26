Half of Americans Oppose LIV Golf League, per an October 2022 Voter Survey

"This data proves what we've always known: That Americans oppose the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League, and they are willing to vote against politicians who support LIV. That includes Republican voters willing to walk away from President Trump because of his support of Saudi-funded LIV Golf," said Brett Eagleson of 9/11 Justice.

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently conducted survey of voters in the United States indicates widespread opposition to the LIV Golf League and shows that a large majority of voters would also be less likely to support a candidate for public office who supports the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf league.

Forty-seven percent of Americans oppose the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV golf league, with only 12% supporting it. Additionally, sixty-four percent of voters oppose former President Trump hosting Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League at his golf clubs in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Doral, Florida, outside Miami.

"This data proves what we've always known: That Americans oppose the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League, and they are willing to vote against politicians who support LIV. That includes Republican voters willing to walk away from President Trump because of his support of Saudi-funded LIV Golf," said Brett Eagleson of 9/11 Justice. "I hope our public leaders take this data to heart. The concerns about Saudi Arabia are real, and they are happening at kitchen tables in the U.S., not just in paneled rooms in Washington."

The poll was conducted by Baselice & Associates, Inc., on Oct. 22-24, 2022, among N=845 voters across the United States. The margin of error to the results of 845 interviews is +/- 3.4 percent at the .95 confidence interval. All results rounded to the nearest whole percentage.

