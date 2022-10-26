Submit Release
FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Third Quarter of $8.5 Million or $1.08 Per Diluted Share and the Thirty-Ninth Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2022 third quarter net income of $8.5 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.   For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $22.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.8 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period in 2021.

“Continued loan growth in the third quarter was a result of disciplined credit culture and a focus on hiring employees that understand 1st Security Bank’s commitment to relationships, risk management, and partnering with customers in our communities,” stated Joe Adams, CEO. “We are also pleased that our Board of Directors approved our thirty-ninth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly dividend of $0.20 will be paid on November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022.”

“Organic loan growth was partially funded by loan pool sales during the quarter which supplemented deposit growth,” noted Matthew Mullet, CFO.   “Net interest margin expansion was a result of loan growth and assets that have repriced faster than deposit liabilities.”

2022 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $6.7 million in the previous quarter, and $8.3 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) improved to 4.54%, compared to 4.39% for the previous quarter, and 4.23% for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Repurchased 74,073 shares of our common stock during the third quarter at an average price of $30.22 per common share;
  • Loans receivable, net increased $137.9 million, or 7.1%, to $2.08 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.95 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $405.9 million, or 24.2% from $1.68 billion at September 30, 2021;
  • Consumer loans, of which 86.3% are home improvement loans, increased $33.2 million, or 6.8%, to $518.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $485.3 million in the previous quarter and increased $107.5 million, or 26.1% from $411.1 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, originations in the consumer portfolio included 80.8% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac and Company, Incorporated (“FICO”) score above 720 and 87.9% of home improvement loans with a UCC-2 security filing;
  • Segment reporting reflected $9.3 million of net income for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $794,000 of net loss for the Home Lending segment in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.5 million and $3.8 million of net income in the third quarter of 2021, respectively; and
  • Capital levels at the Bank were 13.7% for total risk-based capital and 11.5% for Tier 1 leverage capital at September 30, 2022.

Segment Reporting

The Company reports two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios and cash management services. This segment is also responsible for the management of the investment portfolio and other assets of the Bank. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below are a summary of segment reporting for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

                   
    At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Condensed income statement:   Commercial
and Consumer
Banking		   Home Lending   Total
Net interest income (1)   $ 24,620     $ 2,907     $ 27,527  
(Provision) benefit for credit losses (2)     (1,811 )     93       (1,718 )
Noninterest income (3)     3,314       867       4,181  
Noninterest expense     (14,471 )     (4,867 )     (19,338 )
Income (loss) before (provision) benefit for income taxes     11,652       (1,000 )     10,652  
(Provision) benefit for income taxes     (2,400 )     206       (2,194 )
Net income (loss)   $ 9,252     $ (794 )   $ 8,458  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 2,072,614     $ 427,368     $ 2,499,982  
Full-time employees ("FTEs")     389       140       529  


                   
    At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Condensed income statement:   Commercial
and Consumer
Banking		   Home Lending   Total
Net interest income (1)   $ 20,377     $ 2,278     $ 22,655  
(Provision) benefit for loan losses (2)     (1,986 )     1,986        
Noninterest income (3)     1,959       6,439       8,398  
Noninterest expense     (14,404 )     (5,612 )     (20,016 )
Income before provision for income taxes     5,946       5,091       11,037  
Provision for income taxes     (1,462 )     (1,244 )     (2,706 )
Net income   $ 4,484     $ 3,847     $ 8,331  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 1,799,890     $ 417,763     $ 2,217,653  
FTEs     373       154       527  


                   
    At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
    Commercial        
    and Consumer        
Condensed income statement:   Banking   Home Lending   Total
Net interest income (1)   $ 66,983     $ 7,995     $ 74,978  
Provision for loan losses (2)     (3,727 )     (905 )     (4,632 )
Noninterest income (3)     7,944       6,468       14,412  
Noninterest expense     (42,878 )     (14,456 )     (57,334 )
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     28,322       (898 )     27,424  
(Provision) benefit for income taxes     (5,583 )     186       (5,397 )
Net income (loss)   $ 22,739     $ (712 )   $ 22,027  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 1,972,376     $ 403,990     $ 2,376,366  
FTEs     389       140       529  


                   
    At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
    Commercial        
    and Consumer        
Condensed income statement:   Banking   Home Lending   Total
Net interest income (1)   $ 57,829     $ 6,146     $ 63,975  
(Provision) benefit for loan losses (2)     (3,045 )     1,545       (1,500 )
Noninterest income (3)     6,546       23,072       29,618  
Noninterest expense     (41,151 )     (14,132 )     (55,283 )
Income before provision for income taxes     20,179       16,631       36,810  
Provision for income taxes     (4,411 )     (3,636 )     (8,047 )
Net income   $ 15,768     $ 12,995     $ 28,763  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 1,771,216     $ 402,693     $ 2,173,909  
FTEs     373       154       527  

__________________________
(1) Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2) Provision for credit losses as calculated using the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) method adopted January 1, 2022, and provision for loan losses as calculated using the previous incurred loss method in 2021. The change in methodology reflects shifts in allocation between segments due to various changes, adjustments to qualitative factors, changes in loan balances, and charge-off and recovery activity.
(3) Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value; after origination, the loans were transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded net decreases in fair value of $816,000 and $1.8 million, as compared to net decreases in fair value of $19,000 and $55,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. For loans originated as held for sale and transferred into loans held for investment, the fair value is determined based on quoted secondary market prices for similar loans. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were $14.2 million and $16.1 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from held for sale to loans held for investment.

Asset Summary

Total assets increased $252.9 million, or 10.5%, to $2.65 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.40 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $423.4 million, or 19.0%, from $2.23 billion at September 30, 2021.  The quarter over linked quarter increase in total assets was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $137.9 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $131.1 million, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock of $7.3 million, and other assets of $3.6 million, partially offset by decreases in securities available-for-sale of $19.9 million and loans held for sale (“HFS”) of $11.5 million. The year over year increase was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $405.9 million, cash and cash equivalents of $131.5 million, other assets of $8.8 million, FHLB stock of $8.7 million, and deferred tax asset, net of $6.3 million, partially offset by decreases in loans HFS of $94.7 million, securities available-for-sale of $40.9 million, and certificates of deposit (“CDs”) at other financial institutions of $6.8 million.

                                 
LOAN PORTFOLIO                                
(Dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
    Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent  
REAL ESTATE LOANS                                
Commercial   $ 310,923     14.7 % $ 299,181     15.2 % $ 217,568     12.8 %
Construction and development     335,177     15.9     304,387     15.4     248,239     14.5  
Home equity     53,681     2.6     49,292     2.5     42,554     2.5  
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)     429,196     20.3     390,791     19.8     365,155     21.4  
Multi-family     223,712     10.6     204,862     10.4     164,731     9.7  
Total real estate loans     1,352,689     64.1     1,248,513     63.3     1,038,247     60.9  
                                 
CONSUMER LOANS                                
Indirect home improvement     447,462     21.2     396,459     20.1     321,741     18.9  
Marine     68,106     3.2     85,806     4.4     86,086     5.0  
Other consumer     2,987     0.2     3,062     0.2     3,267     0.2  
Total consumer loans     518,555     24.6     485,327     24.7     411,094     24.1  
                                 
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                                
Commercial and industrial     211,009     10.0     203,331     10.3     206,483     12.1  
Warehouse lending     28,102     1.3     33,868     1.7     49,144     2.9  
Total commercial business loans     239,111     11.3     237,199     12.0     255,627     15.0  
Total loans receivable, gross     2,110,355     100.0 %   1,971,039     100.0 %   1,704,968     100.0 %
                                 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)     (26,426 )         (24,967 )         (26,925 )      
Total loans receivable, net   $ 2,083,929         $ 1,946,072         $ 1,678,043        

____________________________
(1) Allowance in 2022 reported using the CECL method, all 2021 and prior periods’ allowance are reported in accordance with previous GAAP using the incurred loss method.


Loans receivable, net increased $137.9 million to $2.08 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.95 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $405.9 million from $1.68 billion at September 30, 2021. The quarter over linked quarter increase in total real estate loans was $104.2 million, including increases in one-to-four-family loans of $38.4 million, construction and development loans of $30.8 million, multi-family loans of $18.9 million, commercial real estate loans of $11.7 million and home equity loans of $4.4 million. Consumer loans increased $33.2 million, primarily due to an increase of $51.0 million in indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a decrease of $17.7 million in marine loans, primarily due to the sale of $25.6 million of these loans (servicing released) in the third quarter. Commercial business loans increased $1.9 million, as a result of an increase of $7.7 million in commercial and industrial lending, partially offset by a decrease of $5.8 million in warehouse lending.

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

                                       
(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended       For the Three Months Ended       Quarter   Quarter
    September 30, 2022       June 30, 2022       over Quarter   over Quarter
    Amount   Percent       Amount   Percent       $ Change   % Change
Purchase   $ 172,639   89.1 %     $ 223,675   86.4 %     $ (51,036 )   (22.8 )
Refinance     21,096   10.9         35,074   13.6         (13,978 )   (39.9 )
Total   $ 193,735   100.0 %     $ 258,749   100.0 %     $ (65,014 )   (25.1 )


                                       
(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended       For the Three Months Ended       Year   Year
    September 30, 2022       September 30, 2021       over Year   over Year
    Amount   Percent       Amount   Percent       $ Change   % Change
Purchase   $ 172,639   89.1 %     $ 243,721   64.0 %     $ (71,082 )   (29.2 )
Refinance     21,096   10.9         136,803   36.0         (115,707 )   (84.6 )
Total   $ 193,735   100.0 %     $ 380,524   100.0 %     $ (186,789 )   (49.1 )


                                       
(Dollars in thousands)   For the Nine Months Ended       For the Nine Months Ended       Year   Year
    September 30, 2022       September 30, 2021       over Year   over Year
    Amount   Percent       Amount   Percent       $ Change   % Change
Purchase   $ 549,259   78.7 %     $ 682,181   56.3 %     $ (132,922 )   (19.5 )
Refinance     148,335   21.3         529,705   43.7         (381,370 )   (72.0 )
Total   $ 697,594   100.0 %     $ 1,211,886   100.0 %     $ (514,292 )   (42.4 )

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold $142.3 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to sales of $196.3 million during the previous quarter, and sales of $319.9 million during the same quarter one year ago. The decrease in purchase and refinance activity compared to the prior quarter reflects the impact of rising market interest rates.

The Company also sold $25.6 million of marine loans and $12.9 million of one-to-four-family portfolio loans during the third quarter with gains on sale of $358,000 and $238,000, respectively, to supplement liquidity.

Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 2.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.10% in the previous quarter and decreased from 3.61% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

Changes in deposits at the dates indicated are as follows:

                               
(Dollars in thousands)                              
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022          
Transactional deposits:   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest-bearing checking   $ 555,753   26.7 % $ 571,942   28.4 % $ (16,189 )   (2.8 )
Interest-bearing checking (1)     147,968   7.1     158,607   7.8     (10,639 )   (6.7 )
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced     25,859   1.2     16,422   0.8     9,437     57.5  
Subtotal     729,580   35.0     746,971   37.0     (17,391 )   (2.3 )
Savings     143,612   6.9     156,313   7.8     (12,701 )   (8.1 )
Money market (2)     659,861   31.7     680,246   33.7     (20,385 )   (3.0 )
Subtotal     803,473   38.6     836,559   41.5     (33,086 )   (4.0 )
Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 (3)     345,227   16.6     262,199   13.0     83,028     31.7  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000     133,429   6.4     116,559   5.8     16,870     14.5  
Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over     71,629   3.4     53,812   2.7     17,817     33.1  
Subtotal     550,285   26.4     432,570   21.5     117,715     27.2  
Total   $ 2,083,338   100.0 % $ 2,016,100   100.0 % $ 67,238     3.3  


                               
(Dollars in thousands)                              
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021          
Transactional deposits:   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest-bearing checking (4)   $ 555,753   26.7 % $ 536,952   28.8 % $ 18,801     3.5  
Interest-bearing checking (1)(4)     147,968   7.1     194,281   10.4     (46,313 )   (23.8 )
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced     25,859   1.2     23,515   1.3     2,344     10.0  
Subtotal     729,580   35.0     754,748   40.5     (25,168 )   (3.3 )
Savings     143,612   6.9     191,487   10.3     (47,875 )   (25.0 )
Money market (2)     659,861   31.7     497,571   26.7     162,290     32.6  
Subtotal     803,473   38.6     689,058   37.0     114,415     16.6  
Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 (3)     345,227   16.6     231,453   12.4     113,774     49.2  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000     133,429   6.4     126,095   6.8     7,334     5.8  
Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over     71,629   3.4     62,296   3.3     9,333     15.0  
Subtotal     550,285   26.4     419,844   22.5     130,441     31.1  
Total   $ 2,083,338   100.0 % $ 1,863,650   100.0 % $ 219,688     11.8  

_________________________
(1) Includes $1.2 million of brokered deposits at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and $60.0 million of brokered deposits at September 30, 2021.
(2) Includes $66.8 million, $78.8 million, and $5.0 million of brokered deposits at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(3) Includes $256.6 million, $180.3 million, and $135.5 million of brokered deposits at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(4) Prior presentation of interest-bearing checking balances was revised due to the misclassification of certain checking products in previous periods. As a result of the misclassification, interest-bearing checking balances of $113.9 million as of September 30, 2021, were reclassified to noninterest-bearing checking for comparative purposes. Balances as of the dates and average values included herein have been updated to reflect the reclassification.

At September 30, 2022, nonretail CDs, which include brokered CDs, online CDs, and public funds CDs, increased $76.6 million to $284.4 million, compared to $207.8 million at June 30, 2022, due to an increase of $76.3 million in brokered CDs. The year over year increase in nonretail CDs of $131.8 million from $152.6 million at September 30, 2021, was primarily the result of a $121.0 million increase in brokered CDs.   

At September 30, 2022, borrowings comprised of FHLB advances increased $182.8 million, or 234.3%, to $260.8 million from $78.0 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $218.3 million, or 513.3% from $42.5 million at September 30, 2021.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $2.1 million, to $220.5 million at September 30, 2022, from $222.6 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $19.9 million, from $240.5 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in stockholders’ equity during the current quarter reflects net income of $8.5 million, partially offset by share repurchases totaling $2.2 million, and dividends paid of $1.5 million. In addition, stockholders’ equity was adversely impacted by increased unrealized losses in securities available-for-sale of $11.4 million, net of tax, reflecting increases in market interest rates during the quarter, partially offset by unrealized gains on fair value and cash flow hedges of $3.8 million, net of tax, resulting in a net $7.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax. The Company repurchased 74,073 shares of its common stock at an average price of $30.22 per share. Book value per common share was $29.07 at September 30, 2022, compared to $29.27 at June 30, 2022, and $29.78 at September 30, 2021.

The Bank is well capitalized under the minimum capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.5%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 12.5% at September 30, 2022.

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.0%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.8%, and a CET1 ratio of 10.6% at September 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at September 30, 2022, increased to $26.4 million, or 1.25% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, compared to $25.0 million, or 1.27% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS at June 30, 2022, and decreased from $26.9 million, or 1.58% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, at September 30, 2021. The quarter over quarter increase of $1.4 million in the ACLL was primarily due to the increase in loans and increased reserves on individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial business loans. The year over year decrease in the ACLL was primarily due to the one-time cumulative-effect adjustment of $2.9 million as of the CECL adoption date of January 1, 2022, partially offset by an increase of $2.4 million in the ACLL due to the growth in loans. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased $305,000 to $3.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $3.4 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $2.6 million from $496,000 at September 30, 2021. The year over year increase was primarily due to the one-time cumulative-effect adjustment of $2.4 million as of the CECL adoption date and increases in unfunded loan commitments.

Nonperforming loans increased $1.6 million to $8.2 million at September 30, 2022, from $6.7 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $2.3 million from $5.9 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in nonperforming loans quarter over linked quarter and year over year was primarily due to an increase in nonperforming commercial business loans.

Loans classified as substandard increased $6.0 million to $16.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $900,000 from $17.5 million at September 30, 2021. The quarter over linked quarter increase in substandard loans was attributable to increases of $3.6 million in commercial real estate loans and $2.3 million in commercial and industrial loans. The year over year decrease in substandard loans was primarily due to decreases of $1.8 million in commercial and industrial loans and $1.5 million in one-to-four-family loans, partially offset by an increase of $2.6 million in commercial real estate loans. There was one other real estate owned (“OREO”) property in the amount of $145,000 at September 30, 2022, and at June 30, 2022, compared to none at September 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2022, the Company had two commercial business loans totaling $3.8 million classified as troubled debt restructured (“TDRs”) loans, compared to none at June 30, 2022 and at September 30, 2021. These TDRs were nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $4.9 million, to $27.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $22.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This comparable quarter over quarter increase was primarily the result of an improved mix of loans versus other interest-bearing assets and increased balances in higher yielding loans.   Interest income increased $6.3 million, primarily due to an increase of $6.0 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, impacted primarily by loan growth. Interest expense increased $1.4 million, primarily as a result of higher market interest rates and increased borrowings.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income increased by $11.0 million, to $75.0 million, from $64.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 for the same reasons as for the three-month comparison described above, with an increase in interest income of $11.3 million and a slight increase in interest expense of $284,000.

NIM increased 31 basis points to 4.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from 4.23% for the same period in the prior year, and increased 28 basis points to 4.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from 4.11% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in NIM between both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, reflects new loan originations at higher market interest rates, variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher following recent increases in market interest rates, and an improved asset mix of higher yielding assets as low yielding excess cash funded higher yielding loans.

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased 20 basis points to 0.68% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from 0.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was predominantly due to the rise in cost for market rate deposits and an increase in higher cost borrowings. The average cost of funds decreased three basis points to 0.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from 0.53% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, partially due to runoff of higher cost retail CDs during the prior period, resulting in less interest expense this period. Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where appropriate.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million and $4.5 million, respectively, compared to none and $1.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as calculated under the prior incurred loss methodology. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects the increase in total loans receivable and increased reserves on individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial business loans.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the (benefit) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was ($305,000) and $180,000, respectively, compared to provisions of $159,000 and $614,000, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, net charge-offs totaled $563,000, compared to $309,000 for the same period last year. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily due to a net charge-off increase of $373,000 in other consumer loans (which includes deposit overdraft net charge-offs of $396,000), partially offset by reductions in charge-offs of $99,000 in indirect home improvement loans and $19,000 in marine loans.   Net charge-offs totaled $843,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $747,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to a net charge-off increase of $325,000 in other consumer loans (which includes an increase in deposit overdraft net charge-offs of $333,000), partially offset by reductions in net charge-offs of $187,000 in indirect home improvement loans, $38,000 in commercial business loans, and $4,000 in marine loans.

Noninterest income decreased $4.2 million, to $4.2 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $8.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease from the same period last year primarily reflects a $5.5 million decrease in gain on sale of loans due to a reduction in origination and sales volume of loans HFS and a reduction in gross margins of sold loans, partially offset by increases of $825,000 in other noninterest income primarily from bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits and $438,000 in service charges and fee income as a result of less amortization of mortgage servicing rights reflecting increased market interest rates and increased servicing fees from non-portfolio serviced loans. Noninterest income decreased $15.2 million, to $14.4 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from $29.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily the result of a $17.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by increases of $1.3 million in service charges and fee income and $1.2 million in other noninterest income due primarily to the same reasons as for the three-month comparison described above.

Noninterest expense decreased $678,000, to $19.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $20.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects a reduction of $1.4 million in salaries and benefits, primarily due to a reduction in incentive compensation. Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million, to $57.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from $55.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase as compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a reduction in the recovery of servicing rights to $1,000 from $2.1 million, along with increases of $544,000 in data processing, $313,000 in FDIC insurance, $233,000 in occupancy, and $223,000 in marketing and advertising, partially offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in salaries and benefits, primarily due to a reduction in incentive compensation and employee stock option plan expense.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 Bank branches, one headquarters office that produces loans and accepts deposits, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver home lending markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of new COVID-19 variants, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause the Company’s actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of the Company and could negatively affect its operating and stock performance.

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

                             
                      Linked   Year  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    Quarter   Over Year  
    2022     2022     2021     % Change   % Change  
ASSETS                      
Cash and due from banks   $ 11,541     $ 12,708     $ 11,426     (9 )   1    
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     148,256       15,951       16,906     829     777    
Total cash and cash equivalents     159,797       28,659       28,332     458     464    
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     4,960       4,960       11,782         (58 )  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     227,942       247,832       268,802     (8 )   (15 )  
Securities held-to-maturity, net     8,469       8,469       7,500         13    
Loans held for sale, at fair value     23,447       34,989       118,106     (33 )   (80 )  
Loans receivable, net     2,083,929       1,946,072       1,678,043     7     24    
Accrued interest receivable     10,407       8,553       7,797     22     33    
Premises and equipment, net     25,438       25,740       27,243     (1 )   (7 )  
Operating lease right-of-use     6,607       4,850       4,875     36     36    
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost     13,591       6,295       4,871     116     179    
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)     145       145                  
Deferred tax asset, net     6,571       4,709       303     40     2,069    
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net     36,578       37,106       36,873     (1 )   (1 )  
Servicing rights, held at the lower of cost or fair value     18,470       18,516       16,497         12    
Goodwill     2,312       2,312       2,312            
Core deposit intangible, net     3,542       3,715       4,220     (5 )   (16 )  
Other assets     19,933       16,317       11,138     22     79    
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,652,138     $ 2,399,239     $ 2,228,694     11     19    
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing accounts   $ 581,612     $ 588,364     $ 560,467     (1 )   4    
Interest-bearing accounts     1,501,726       1,427,736       1,303,183     5     15    
  Total deposits     2,083,338       2,016,100       1,863,650     3     12    
Borrowings     260,828       78,028       42,528     234     513    
Subordinated notes:                            
Principal amount     50,000       50,000       50,000            
Unamortized debt issuance costs     (556 )     (573 )     (623 )   (3 )   (11 )  
  Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs     49,444       49,427       49,377            
Operating lease liability     6,836       5,081       5,097     35     34    
Other liabilities     31,145       27,962       27,589     11     13    
  Total liabilities     2,431,591       2,176,598       1,988,241     12     22    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                            
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                            
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding                            
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,704,373 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022, 7,726,232 at June 30, 2022, and 8,208,045 at September 30, 2021     77       77       82         (6 )  
Additional paid-in capital     53,769       55,129       68,481     (2 )   (21 )  
Retained earnings     195,986       189,075       171,786     4     14    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax     (29,285 )     (21,640 )     198     35     (14,890 )  
Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”)                 (94 )       (100 )  
Total stockholders’ equity     220,547       222,641       240,453     (1 )   (8 )  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,652,138     $ 2,399,239     $ 2,228,694     11     19    
 
 

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

                           
    Three Months Ended   Qtr   Year
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    Over Qtr   Over Year
    2022   2022   2021     % Change   % Change
INTEREST INCOME                          
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 29,563   $ 25,275   $ 23,520     17     26  
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     1,741     1,670     1,487     4     17  
Total interest and dividend income     31,304     26,945     25,007     16     25  
INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Deposits     2,596     1,557     1,629     67     59  
Borrowings     696     174     227     300     207  
Subordinated notes     485     485     496         (2 )
Total interest expense     3,777     2,216     2,352     70     61  
NET INTEREST INCOME     27,527     24,729     22,655     11     22  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     1,718     1,871         (8 )    
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     25,809     22,858     22,655     13     14  
NONINTEREST INCOME                          
Service charges and fee income     1,511     1,762     1,073     (14 )   41  
Gain on sale of loans     1,402     2,066     6,885     (32 )   (80 )
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI     221     216     218     2     1  
Other noninterest income     1,047     311     222     237     372  
Total noninterest income     4,181     4,355     8,398     (4 )   (50 )
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                          
Salaries and benefits     11,402     11,736     12,790     (3 )   (11 )
Operations     2,812     2,365     2,628     19     7  
Occupancy     1,344     1,258     1,227     7     10  
Data processing     1,548     1,455     1,309     6     18  
Loan costs     746     751     842     (1 )   (11 )
Professional and board fees     631     763     757     (17 )   (17 )
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance     462     185     120     150     285  
Marketing and advertising     220     244     177     (10 )   24  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     173     172     177     1     (2 )
(Recovery) impairment of servicing rights             (11 )       NM  
Total noninterest expense     19,338     18,929     20,016     2     (3 )
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     10,652     8,284     11,037     29     (3 )
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     2,194     1,585     2,706     38     (19 )
NET INCOME   $ 8,458   $ 6,699   $ 8,331     26     2  
Basic earnings per share (1)   $ 1.09   $ 0.84   $ 1.01     30     8  
Diluted earnings per share (1)   $ 1.08   $ 0.83   $ 0.98     30     10  
 
 

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

                 
    Nine Months Ended   Year
    September 30,   September 30,   Over Year
    2022     2021     % Change
INTEREST INCOME                
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 77,885     $ 67,538     15  
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     4,990       4,050     23  
Total interest and dividend income     82,875       71,588     16  
INTEREST EXPENSE                
Deposits     5,438       5,481     (1 )
Borrowings     1,003       895     12  
Subordinated note     1,456       1,237     18  
Total interest expense     7,897       7,613     4  
NET INTEREST INCOME     74,978       63,975     17  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     4,632       1,500     209  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     70,346       62,475     13  
NONINTEREST INCOME                
Service charges and fee income     4,286       3,026     42  
Gain on sale of loans     7,325       24,962     (71 )
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI     654       647     1  
Other noninterest income     2,147       983     118  
Total noninterest income     14,412       29,618     (51 )
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                
Salaries and benefits     35,110       36,331     (3 )
Operations     7,656       7,760     (1 )
Occupancy     3,825       3,592     6  
Data processing     4,363       3,819     14  
Loss on sale of OREO           9     NM  
Loan costs     2,020       2,013      
Professional and board fees     2,387       2,365     1  
FDIC insurance     804       491     64  
Marketing and advertising     652       429     52  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     518       531     (2 )
Recovery of servicing rights     (1 )     (2,057 )   (100 )
Total noninterest expense     57,334       55,283     4  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     27,424       36,810     (25 )
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     5,397       8,047     (33 )
NET INCOME   $ 22,027     $ 28,763     (23 )
Basic earnings per share (1)   $ 2.77     $ 3.43     (19 )
Diluted earnings per share (1)   $ 2.73     $ 3.31     (18 )

____________________________
(1) Prior presentation of earnings per share was revised due to the improper inclusion of certain unvested shares in the denominator of basic and diluted earnings per share. As a result of the inclusion, earnings per share was understated for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Basic earnings per share for those periods was updated to $1.01 and $3.43, respectively, from $0.99 and $3.38 as previously reported. Diluted earnings per share was updated to $0.98 and $3.31, respectively, from $0.97 and $3.30 as previously reported.


               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)              
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:              
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)    1.34 % 1.14 % 1.49 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1)   13.31   10.72   13.82  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (1)   5.16   4.78   4.67  
Average total cost of funds (1)   0.68   0.43   0.48  
Interest rate spread information – average during period   4.48   4.35   4.19  
Net interest margin (1)    4.54   4.39   4.23  
Operating expense to average total assets (1)   3.07   3.22   3.58  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1)   147.92   152.68   151.92  
Efficiency ratio (2)   60.99   65.08   64.46  


               
    At or For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,        September 30,   
    2022       2021  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:              
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)   1.24 %     1.77 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1)   11.71       16.33  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (1)   4.86       4.59  
Average total cost of funds (1)   0.50       0.53  
Interest rate spread information – average during period   4.36       4.06  
Net interest margin (1)   4.39       4.11  
Operating expense to average total assets (1)   3.23       3.40  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1)   151.52       143.81  
Efficiency ratio (2)   64.14       59.07  


               
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:              
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (3)   0.32 % 0.28 % 0.27 %
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (4)   0.39   0.34   0.35  
Allowance for credit losses - loans to nonperforming loans (4)   315.35   374.82   453.59  
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans receivable, excluding HFS loans   1.25   1.27   1.58  
               


                     
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
      September 30,    June 30,    September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.09   $ 0.84   $ 1.01  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.08   $ 0.83   $ 0.98  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding     7,605,360     7,776,939     8,129,524  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     7,707,762     7,896,210     8,370,074  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     7,585,843 (5)   7,605,740 (6)   8,073,412 (7)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding   $ 29.07   $ 29.27   $ 29.78  
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (8)   $ 28.30   $ 28.48   $ 28.97  

______________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(4) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(5) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,704,373 at September 30, 2022, less 118,530 unvested restricted stock shares.
(6) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,726,232 at June 30, 2022, less 120,492 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 8,208,045 at September 30, 2021, less 121,672 unvested restricted stock shares, and 12,961 unallocated ESOP shares.
(8) Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See also, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

                                     
(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months
Ended September 30,		   For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,		   QTR Over QTR   Year Over Year
Average Balances   2022   2021   2022   2021   $ Change   $ Change
Assets                                    
Loans receivable (1)   $ 2,083,561   $ 1,776,424   $ 1,953,305   $ 1,745,616   $ 307,137     $ 207,689  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     277,006     248,179     279,395     216,122     28,827       63,273  
Securities held-to-maturity     8,500     7,500     7,943     7,500     1,000       443  
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     29,080     87,440     34,705     108,536     (58,360 )     (73,831 )
FHLB stock, at cost     7,924     4,973     5,716     5,783     2,951       (67 )
Total interest-earning assets     2,406,071     2,124,516     2,281,064     2,083,557     281,555       197,507  
Noninterest-earning assets     93,911     93,137     95,302     90,352     774       4,950  
Total assets   $ 2,499,982   $ 2,217,653   $ 2,376,366   $ 2,173,909   $ 282,329     $ 202,457  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                                    
Interest-bearing accounts   $ 1,458,047   $ 1,306,546   $ 1,391,181   $ 1,335,012   $ 151,501     $ 56,169  
Borrowings     119,150     42,528     64,855     71,452     76,622       (6,597 )
Subordinated notes     49,434     49,367     49,417     42,399     67       7,018  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,626,631     1,398,441     1,505,453     1,448,863     228,190       56,590  
Noninterest-bearing accounts     588,492     550,884     588,172     461,399     37,608       126,773  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     32,654     29,224     31,342     28,093     3,430       3,249  
Stockholders’ equity     252,205     239,104     251,399     235,554     13,101       15,845  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 2,499,982   $ 2,217,653   $ 2,376,366   $ 2,173,909   $ 282,329     $ 202,457  

(1) Includes loans HFS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common stockholders’ equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. For this financial measure, the Company’s intangible assets are goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that this non-GAAP measure is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors.

This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied, and is not audited. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total stockholders' equity determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and non-GAAP tangible book value per share is presented below.

                   
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2022
   2022
   2021
Stockholders' equity   $ 220,547     $ 222,641     $ 240,453  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     (5,854 )     (6,027 )     (6,532 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity   $ 214,693     $ 216,614     $ 233,921  
                   
Common shares outstanding at end of period     7,585,843       7,605,740       8,073,412  
                   
Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)   $ 29.07     $ 29.27     $ 29.78  
Tangible common stockholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP)   $ 28.30     $ 28.48     $ 28.97  


 
Contacts:
Joseph C. Adams,
Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Mullet,
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com

 


Primary Logo

