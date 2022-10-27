Breaking Diet Rules and Yielding Results, Heather Strickland Launches Recipe and Health Guidebook "Rebel Keto"
Heather Strickland, Author and creator of the "Word to Your Mother Blog" releases her new book, "Rebel Keto".
Having Lost 150-Pounds, Heather Strickland Shows First Hand How You Don't Have to Count Calories, or Spend Hours Meal Prepping to See Results in Her New Book
I took the parts of keto that work, & I took out the parts that really suck. And then I added a few things about mindset because if your head and your heart aren’t in the game, you are going to lose.”COLORADO SPRINGS , COLORADO , UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heather Strickland, creator of the “Word to Your Mother Blog”, health coach, mother, and published author, launches “Rebel Keto”, a healthy eating guidebook featuring over 100 low carb recipes that empower readers to make lifestyle changes, with some room for rebellion from standard health-advice norms.
— Heather Strickland
Having lost over 150 pounds herself, Heather Strickland knows firsthand how it feels to wake up at 35 and not recognize who she sees in the mirror. Since making her lifestyle changes and digging up dirt on the “healthy” lies that led America to an obesity epidemic, Strickland is using her experiences and her charisma to help women who have tried every diet and failed to see results make the changes they need to level up their weight loss and to still have fun while doing it.
“Rebel Keto” is available for purchase on GracePoint Publishing’s online bookstore and at all major retail book outlets such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
In keeping the theme of breaking the mold of your standard recipe and diet book, Strickland uses her keen sense of humor and her love for ‘80s films, songs, and trends, to transform her book into a time capsule that reminds readers that going low carb does not mean they have to have low amounts of fun in the process. Inviting her readers to dance like no one is watching during cooking times or to leave the 1985 classic, “The Breakfast Club”, on while waiting for your meal to cool, “Rebel Keto” is not your average recipe book and Strickland designed it that way with rebellious intention.
“I took the parts of keto that work, and I took out the parts that really suck. And then I added a few things about mindset because if your head and your heart aren’t in the game, you are going to lose,” says Strickland, creator of the “Word to Your Mother Blog”, a space where women can learn to eat healthy, make lifestyle changes, receive specialized coaching, and take an approach to wellness that Strickland coins as “100% B.S.-free”. Having earned a certification in health coaching, Heather spends her time helping people of all kinds to find the right diet and program that works for them to help them achieve their fitness goals and share in their triumphs of getting healthier while still enjoying what they are eating.
Heather’s book exposes her mindset through years of dieting and how the toxic diet culture we have been living in for decades is built upon the lies and marketing tactics of outdated health science from the 1980s and beyond. “Rebel Keto” is more than just a recipe book, it is an honest firsthand take on why many women face the same result diet after diet, exercise after exercise, calorie after calorie. Strickland addresses a healthy lifestyle both from the kitchen and from the mind with fun, rule-breaking wit and no sugar-coating either (figuratively and literally). Speaking in her book as a friend rather than filling her pages with health jargon and calculations, Strickland stays true to her readers by sharing her experiences and her understanding that dieting is a challenge, one that she is here to see you conquer and to dance with you as if you were Rocky Balboa climbing up the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
“Rebel Keto” is published by Empower Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for leaders, teachers, and creatives.
Carly Fahey-Dima
GracePoint Publishing
+1 719-527-1404
email us here