Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Bank Robbery Offense: 1900 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Wenesday, October 26, 2022, in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:03 am, the suspect entered a bank located at the listed location. The suspect approached an employee and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this offense should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.