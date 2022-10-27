Submit Release
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.

“Given the increased nature of remote workers, staffing challenges, and overall supply-chain disruptions, our customers are asking for more capabilities to dynamically manage resources and help those resources complete more work with greater efficiency,” said Kramer Reeves, Executive Vice President, Work-Relay. “The new release will help clients achieve greater observability and responsiveness in the digital age and accelerate their journey to operational excellence.”

New capabilities of version 6.0 of Work-Relay include:
• Enhanced end-to-end work visualization using the Progress Scorecard
• Dynamic resource assignment using the Resource Manager
• Large file management for document-heavy processes through new Amazon S3 integration
• Enhanced user experience for Data Processing
• Custom user interface options for Task Management

Work-Relay customer Luxahaus, based in Elk Gove, IL exemplifies the growing number of organizations seeking state-of-the-art technology to manage operations efficiently as they scale. The global construction firm, which is experiencing meteoric growth uses Work-Relay to increase operational excellence across core operations. "Given the accelerated nature of our growing businesses, the ability to use Work-Relay to dynamically assign resources based on availability, skill-type, work-objective, vacation schedules, and security levels, will allow Luxahaus to operate at a level of excellence that our customers expect and will further separate us from our competitors in the multiple markets in which we serve," said Luxahaus founder and CEO Greg Kawula.

Work-Relay was acquired by Neostella earlier this month.

For more information about Work-Relay 6.0 click here.

About NEOSTELLA
Neostella is a global hyperautomation firm with expertise in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process Management (BPM), Application Integration (iPaaS), Custom Development, and more. Neostella takes a solutions-based approach to hyperautomation and works closely with their clients to create solutions utilizing the right technologies to achieve business objectives. With office locations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, the Neostella global team offers ongoing 24/7 support, ensuring long-term success after their clients’ automations go live.

