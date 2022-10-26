Public can comment through Nov. 16 on MDC boating regulation changes at Reed Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is accepting public comments on proposed boating regulation changes for the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. The proposed changes would allow float tubes and carry-in boats -- such as kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards -- to be used on designated waterfowl hunting pools and Catclaw, Gopher, Cottontail, and Jackrabbit lakes. The public comment period extends through Nov. 16.

MDC currently provides two aluminum row boats on Gopher Lake for anglers to use April 1 through Sept. 30. Personal boats are prohibited at the area. If the regulation change is approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission, float tubes and carry-in watercraft would be allowed on the four lakes and all designated waterfowl pools year-round. The two MDC boats would only be used for special events.

“MDC staff have determined that the four designated lakes, all greater than 26 acres in size, can support increased recreational use by anglers and paddle-sports enthusiasts,” said MDC Regional Recreational Use Specialist Emily Porter. “The lakes have sufficient infrastructure to accommodate hand-launched boats. Anglers would have access to more fishable water. Waterfowl hunters who do not use dogs could more easily retrieve harvested game. Youths who have paddled canoes and kayaks on the lake for events such as Discover Nature Field Day would be able to return with their own crafts.”

To comment on the proposed regulation changes, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/4G5.

For more information about the proposed changes, contact Emily Porter at 816-525-0300, ext. 1248, or Emily.Porter@mdc.mo.gov.