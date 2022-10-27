Time Traveler Backups endorsed by Mississippi Dental Association
Time Traveler Backups is now the endorsed computer backup and disaster recovery service of the Mississippi Dental Association.TUSCALOOSA, AL, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time Traveler Backups is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement that will make it the endorsed computer backup and disaster recovery service of the Mississippi Dental Association.
“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Time Traveler Backups. Computer backup and disaster recovery is extremely important to our membership because it provides the protection that is required to keep their offices running and assists in fulfilling the HIPAA requirements for protection of patient data” – Shannon Coker, Executive Director of Mississippi Dental Association.
About Time Traveler Backups:
Time Traveler Backups has been providing backup and disaster recovery as a fully managed service for small to medium sized organizations for over 18 years. The service takes hourly backups of entire computer systems (not just data), encrypts them, stores them both locally and remotely, and when required provides concierge technical assistance, all for a low monthly cost. Unlike partial “data only” backups, full system backups provide “true” disaster recovery when required. All backups are unchangeable, fully monitored, and 100% complete system copies. These backups provide protection from ransomware, hardware/software failures, user errors, and/or catastrophic events. Time Traveler Backups is now the only backup and disaster recovery product endorsed by both the Mississippi and Alabama Dental Associations.
About Mississippi Dental Association:
From the beginning, members of the Mississippi Dental Association have proudly worked together on behalf of the profession of dentistry in Mississippi and the patients they serve. Through the years, the MDA has established itself as the premier dental organization in our state. The MDA has continued the tradition of improving oral health care for all Mississippians through promoting the profession of dentistry, collaborating with community partners to increase awareness of the importance of oral health care and advocating for the provision of dental care throughout our state.
