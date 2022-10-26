Submit Release
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.55; Strong Loan Growth Continues to Offset Non–interest Income and Expense Headwinds

/EIN News/ -- MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three– and nine–months ending September 30, 2022.

“We are proud of the performance achieved by our business banking and consumer lending teams who delivered annualized loan growth of 7.8% in the third quarter, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “This continued strong loan growth led to the increase in net interest income and substantially offset headwinds from lower residential mortgage lending activity and lower wealth management fees, as well as the increase in cost of funds related to rapidly rising interest rates. While the current economic environment remains challenged by rising inflation and supply chain disruption, we remain focused on positioning ourselves to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We believe our investments in talent to enhance our capabilities and prepare for the future support our disciplined growth trajectory, and with the benefit of our balance sheet strength and solid asset quality metrics, will continue to elevate our performance through the end of 2022 and into 2023.”

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.29% year–to–date and 1.24% for the third quarter.

  • Return on average tangible equity was 18.73% year–to–date and 18.71% for the third quarter.

  • Total loans, excluding Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and sold commercial participation loans, grew by an annualized rate of 14.5% year–to–date and an annualized rate of 7.8% quarter over quarter.

  • Commercial loans, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, grew by an annualized rate of 13.8% year–to–date and an annualized rate of 7.2% quarter over quarter to a record $2.35 billion.

  • Consumer loans grew by an annualized rate of 31.7% year–to–date and an annualized rate of 23.9% quarter over quarter to a record $899.9 million at period end.

  • Asset quality remains solid with total loan delinquency at 0.12% of total loans, net charge–offs to average loans of 0.00% and a reversal of credit loss expense during the quarter.

  • Net interest income increased by $387,000 to $53.4 million during the third quarter compared to $53.0 million for the previous quarter.

  • Reported net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.13% and adjusted NIM was 3.08%, with reported NIM decreasing by six basis points and adjusted NIM decreasing by four basis points from the second quarter of 2022. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table below for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation of adjusted NIM.)

  • Non–interest income is down $2.2 million for the quarter due to lower residential mortgage loan volume, resulting in lower gain on sale income and from lower wealth management fees related to year–to–date declines in equity and bond markets.

  • Non-interest expense was $38.4 million in the quarter, or 1.99% of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $36.4 million, or 1.95%, in the second quarter of 2022. Year–to–date non–interest expense continues to be well managed at $111.3 million, or 1.99% of average assets on an annualized basis which is below our target of 2.00% of average assets.

  • The effective tax rate for the third quarter dropped to 7.8% due to the recognition of solar tax credits as projects were put into service during the quarter.

  • Net income totaled $23.8 million, down 4.2% from the linked quarter and up 3.3% from the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.55 was down from $0.57 for the second quarter of 2022 and up from $0.52 for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Asset sensitivity decreased in the quarter compared to the previous quarter end, as deposit betas increased with rising rates. Deposit beta is defined as the change in deposit costs as a percentage of the change in Fed Funds over a particular period. Current estimates for parallel rate shocks to the balance sheet, at 100 basis points and 200 basis points, decrease net interest income by approximately $3.3 million and $6.7 million, respectively.

  • Deposit betas increased to 23% on total interest bearing deposits in the third quarter compared to a 3% beta during the previous quarter.

  • During the third quarter of 2022, the continued steepening of the yield curve resulted in unrealized losses on available for sale investments of $161.8 million compared to unrealized losses of $122.0 million at June 30, 2022. The impact to the tangible capital ratio was a decrease of 3.55% from 6.48% at June 30, 2022 to 6.25% at September 30, 2022.

  • The Bank’s capital position is still robust with leverage and risk based capital ratios of 8.84% and 13.65%, respectively. The annualized dividend yield was 3.56% as of September 30, 2022.

Summary

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin     2022       2022       2021  
Net interest income   $ 53,395     $ 53,008     $ 46,544  
Net interest margin     3.13 %     3.19 %     3.17 %
Adjusted net interest margin     3.08 %     3.12 %     3.12 %

Mr. Dwight continued, “Net interest income increased by $387,000 for the quarter as a result of Horizon’s solid loan growth. To support this level of growth, we were required to increase borrowings and that impacted the adjusted net interest margin by four basis points during the quarter. Overall cost of funds was contained at 0.69% providing a strong spread for new loans coming on the books. Competitive pressure on deposit pricing is starting to accelerate as we see several smaller banks and credit unions aggressively seeking lower cost deposit funding. Horizon’s deposit betas were 23% for the third quarter and in line with our expectations of approximately 35%; however additional pressure is expected as the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System will likely continue to rapidly increase rates over the next several months.”

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2022
   2022
   2021
Interest earning assets   3.68 %   3.46 %   3.46 %
Interest bearing liabilities   0.69 %   0.34 %   0.38 %


    For the Three Months Ended
Non-interest Income and   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Mortgage Banking Income   2022   2022   2021
Total non–interest income   $ 10,188   $ 12,434   $ 16,044
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     1,441     2,501     4,088
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     355     319     336


    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Non-interest Expense     2022       2022       2021  
Total non–interest expense   $ 38,350     $ 36,368     $ 34,349  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.99 %     1.95 %     2.09 %


    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Credit Quality   2022
   2022
   2021
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.28 %   1.33 %   1.55 %
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.48 %   0.51 %   0.80 %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.00 %   0.01 %   0.00 %


    September 30,   Net Reserve   December 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses     2022     3Q22   2Q22   1Q22     2021  
Commercial   $ 33,806     $ (996 )   $ (2,987 )   $ (2,986 )   $ 40,775  
Retail Mortgage     5,137       715       71       495       3,856  
Warehouse     1,024       (43 )     12       (4 )     1,059  
Consumer     11,402       (657 )     2,746       717       8,596  
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)   $ 51,369     $ (981 )   $ (158 )   $ (1,778 )   $ 54,286  
ACL / Total Loans     1.28 %                 1.51 %
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)   $ 6,587     $ (619 )   $ (1,122 )   $ (769 )   $ 9,097  

“Our results this quarter were positively impacted by the significant progress towards achieving our goal of an annualized non–interest expense to average assets ratio of less than 2.00%, at 1.99% for the period ended September 30, 2022," Mr. Dwight continued. “We remain disciplined and focused on expense management, a critical component of our strategy given the economic uncertainty and rise in inflation. However, we are confident in our ability to continue to reduce our annualized target to be less than 2.00%. We expect the higher expense run rate we incurred during the third quarter to be greatly reduced starting in Q1 2023. In addition, in 2023 we expect to see the benefit from a full year of seven additional branch closings and their related cost savings.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $23.8 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, compared to $24.9 million, or $0.57, for the linked quarter and $23.1 million, or $0.52, for the prior year period.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $23.8 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, compared to $24.2 million, or $0.56, for the linked quarter and $23.0 million, or $0.52, for the prior year period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income” table below.)

The improvement in net income for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in net interest income of $6.9 million, a decrease in credit loss expense of $1.7 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $2.0 million. These results are offset by a decrease in non–interest income of $5.9 million and an increase in non–interest expense of $4.0 million.
Net income for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 reflects expansion of net interest income of $387,000, improvement in credit loss expense of $841,000 and a decrease of income tax expense of $2.0 million. These items were offset by lower non–interest income of $2.2 million and an increase in non–interest expense of $2.0 million.

Third quarter 2022 income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.4 million, down from $2.5 million in the linked quarter and down from $4.1 million in the prior year period.

Certain revenue streams that generated higher income in the prior year quarter were replaced in the most recent quarter with earning assets that have higher margins. Income from PPP lending, gain on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage servicing income net of impairment totaled $7.9 million during the prior year quarter. For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the income from those same revenue streams totaled $1.8 million. The ability to replace this income and increase overall gross income in the third quarter was attributed to the strategies management implemented to focus on higher earning assets.

Non–interest expense of $38.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 reflected a $656,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $429,000 increase in loan expense, a $370,000 increase in outside services and consultants, a $292,000 increase in other expense and a $269,000 increase in professional fees from the linked quarter.

Pre–tax, pre–provision net income totaled $25.2 million, down 13.2% from the linked quarter and 10.6% from the prior year period. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by many banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before the impact of credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income” table below.) Horizon recorded a provision release of $601,000 in the quarter, a provision expense of $240,000 in the linked quarter, and a provision expense of $1.1 million in the prior year period.

Net Interest Margin

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.13% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin reflects the impact of the increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 35 basis points which was partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 22 basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $317,000 lower during the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.13% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin reflects the impact of the increased cost of interest bearing liabilities of 31 basis points which was partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 22 basis points.

Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, was 3.08% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.12% for the linked quarter and 3.12% for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $906,000, $1.2 million and $875,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loan balances increased to $4.01 billion, or $3.96 billion excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, on September 30, 2022 when compared to $3.94 billion, or $3.89 billion excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, on June 30, 2022. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, commercial loans, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, increased $41.8 million, consumer loans increased $51.1 million, and residential mortgage loans increased $26.3 million, offset by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $42.8 million, PPP loans of $2.0 million and loans held for sale of $1.1 million. PPP loan income was $26,000, $198,000 and $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    September 30,   June 30,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
    2022   2022   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Commercial, excluding PPP loans and
sold commercial participation loans		   $ 2,352,446   $ 2,310,605   $ 41,841     1.8 %   7.2 %
PPP loans     315     2,343     (2,028 )   (86.6 )%   (343.4 )%
Sold commercial participation loans     50,982     51,043     (61 )   (0.1 )%   (0.5 )%
Residential mortgage     634,901     608,582     26,319     4.3 %   17.2 %
Consumer     899,881     848,749     51,132     6.0 %   23.9 %
Subtotal     3,938,525     3,821,322     117,203     3.1 %   12.2 %
Loans held for sale     1,852     2,943     (1,091 )   (37.1 )%   (147.1 )%
Mortgage warehouse     73,690     116,488     (42,798 )   (36.7 )%   (145.8 )%
Total loans   $ 4,014,067   $ 3,940,753   $ 73,314     1.9 %   7.4 %
                     
Total loans, excluding PPP loans and
sold commercial participation loans		   $ 3,962,770   $ 3,887,367   $ 75,403     1.9 %   7.7 %


Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    September 30,   December 31,   YTD   YTD   Annualized
    2022   2021   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Commercial, excluding PPP loans and
sold commercial participation loans		   $ 2,352,446   $ 2,131,644   $ 220,802     10.4 %   13.8 %
PPP loans     315     25,844     (25,529 )   (98.8 )%   (132.1 )%
Sold commercial participation loans     50,982     56,457     (5,475 )   (9.7 )%   (13.0 )%
Residential mortgage     634,901     594,382     40,519     6.8 %   9.1 %
Consumer     899,881     727,259     172,622     23.7 %   31.7 %
Subtotal     3,938,525     3,535,586     402,939     11.4 %   15.2 %
Loans held for sale     1,852     12,579     (10,727 )   (85.3 )%   (114.0 )%
Mortgage warehouse     73,690     109,031     (35,341 )   (32.4 )%   (43.3 )%
Total loans   $ 4,014,067   $ 3,657,196   $ 356,871     9.8 %   13.0 %
                     
Total loans, excluding PPP loans and
sold commercial participation loans		   $ 3,962,770   $ 3,574,895   $ 387,875     10.8 %   14.5 %

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 generated $1.4 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, decreasing $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2022 and $2.6 million from the third quarter of 2021. Total mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2022, including loans placed into the portfolio, totaled $110.9 million, representing a decrease of 3.7% from second quarter 2022 levels, and a decrease of 23.2% from the third quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total mortgage loan originations, 6% of the volume was from refinancings and 94% was from loans for new home purchases during the third quarter of 2022. Total origination volume of mortgage loans sold to the secondary market totaled $50.2 million, representing a decrease of 25.4% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 51.3% from the third quarter of 2021.

Gain on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage warehousing income was 3.8% of total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 5.6% for the linked quarter and 9.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances of $5.83 billion on September 30, 2022 declined 0.25% compared to $5.85 billion on June 30, 2022.

Deposit Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Deposits
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  September 30,   June 30,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
  2022   2022   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Non–interest bearing $ 1,315,155   $ 1,328,213   $ (13,058 )   (1.0 )%   (4.0 )%
Interest bearing   3,736,798     3,760,890     (24,092 )   (0.6 )%   (2.6 )%
Time deposits   778,885     756,482     22,403     3.0 %   12.0 %
Total deposits $ 5,830,838   $ 5,845,585   $ (14,747 )   (0.3 )%   (1.0 )%

Expense Management

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, June 30,   QTD   QTD
    2022
 		    2022     $ Change   % Change
Non–interest Expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 20,613     $ 19,957     $ 656     3.3%
Net occupancy expenses     3,293       3,190       103     3.2%
Data processing     2,539       2,607       (68 )   (2.6)%
Professional fees     552       283       269     95.1%
Outside services and consultants     2,855       2,485       370     14.9%
Loan expense     2,926       2,497       429     17.2%
FDIC insurance expense     670       775       (105 )   (13.5)%
Other losses     398       362       36     9.9%
Other expense     4,504       4,212       292     6.9%
Total non–interest expense   $ 38,350     $ 36,368     $ 1,982     5.4%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.99 %     1.95 %        

Total non–interest expense was $2.0 million higher in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $656,000 from increased health care costs, an increase in loan expense of $429,000 due to amortization of the dealer reserve asset, an increase in outside services and consultants of $370,000, an increase in professional fees of $269,000 and an increase in other expenses of $292,000 due to the amortization of the intangible assets from the solar tax credits.

    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,        
      2022       2021     Adjusted
Non–interest Expense   Actual   Acquisition
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Acquisition
Expenses 		  Adjusted   $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 20,613     $   $ 20,613     $ 18,901     $ (25 )   $ 18,876     $ 1,737   9.2%
Net occupancy expenses     3,293           3,293       2,935       (13 )     2,922       371   12.7%
Data processing     2,539           2,539       2,526       (7 )     2,519       20   0.8%
Professional fees     552           552       522       (53 )     469       83   17.7%
Outside services and consultants     2,855           2,855       2,330       (401 )     1,929       926   48.0%
Loan expense     2,926           2,926       2,645             2,645       281   10.6%
FDIC insurance expense     670           670       279             279       391   140.1%
Other losses     398           398       69       (1 )     68       330   485.3%
Other expense     4,504           4,504       4,142       (289 )     3,853       651   16.9%
Total non–interest expense   $ 38,350     $   $ 38,350     $ 34,349     $ (789 )   $ 33,560     $ 4,790   14.3%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.99 %         1.99 %     2.09 %         2.05 %        

Total non–interest expense was $4.0 million higher in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million and an increase in outside services and consultants expense of $525,000, as well as increases in net occupancy expenses due to additional employees hired and branch locations acquired as a result of the 2021 branch acquisition, FDIC insurance expense, other expense due to the amortization of the intangible assets from the solar tax credits and other losses.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 1.99%, 1.95% and 2.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses, as a percent of average assets was 1.99%, 1.95% and 2.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below for these non–GAAP calculations.)

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,        
      2022       2021     Adjusted
Non–interest Expense   Actual   Acquisition
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Acquisition
Expenses 		  Adjusted   $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 60,305     $   $ 60,305     $ 53,502     $ (25 )   $ 53,477     $ 6,828     12.8%
Net occupancy expenses     10,044           10,044       9,337       (13 )     9,324       720     7.7%
Data processing     7,683           7,683       7,290       (17 )     7,273       410     5.6%
Professional fees     1,149           1,149       1,654       (104 )     1,550       (401 )   (25.9)%
Outside services and consultants     7,865           7,865       6,252       (588 )     5,664       2,201     38.9%
Loan expense     7,968           7,968       8,574             8,574       (606 )   (7.1)%
FDIC insurance expense     2,170           2,170       1,579             1,579       591     37.4%
Other losses     928           928       358       (1 )     357       571     159.9%
Other expense     13,216           13,216       11,363       (293 )     11,070       2,146     19.4%
Total non–interest expense   $ 111,328     $   $ 111,328     $ 99,909     $ (1,041 )   $ 98,868     $ 12,460     12.6%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.99 %         1.99 %     2.16 %         2.14 %        

Total non–interest expense was $11.4 million higher in the first nine months of 2022 when compared to the first nine months of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $6.8 million due to additional employees hired as a result of the 2021 branch acquisition, higher other expense of $1.9 million, higher outside services and consultants expense of $1.6 million, and was partially offset by a decrease of $606,000 in loan expense and a decrease of $505,000 in professional fees.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 1.99% for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 2.16% for the first nine months of 2021. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses, as a percent of average assets was 1.99% and 2.14% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below for these non–GAAP calculations.)

Income tax expense totaled $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.0 million when compared to the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $2.0 million when compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the recognition of solar tax credits as projects were put into service during the quarter, which reduced the effective tax rate to 7.8%.

Income tax expense totaled $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at September 30, 2022. Stockholders’ equity totaled $645.0 million at September 30, 2022 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 9.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per common share (“TBVPS”) declined $1.76 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $10.82, as unrealized net losses on securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $3.10 per common share, reduced accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) by $135.0 million in the first nine months of this year.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of September 30, 2022.

    Actual   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes		   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes
with Capital Buffer		   Well Capitalized
Under Prompt
Corrective Action
Provisions
    $   Ratio   $   Ratio   $   Ratio   $   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   $ 760,624   14.46 %   $ 420,934   8.00 %   $ 552,476   10.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank     711,478   13.65 %     416,859   8.00 %     547,127   10.50 %   $ 521,073   10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated     713,301   13.56 %     315,701   6.00 %     447,242   8.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank     664,018   12.74 %     312,644   6.00 %     442,912   8.50 %     416,859   8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated     590,933    11.23 %     236,775   4.50 %     368,317   7.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank     664,018    12.74 %     234,483   4.50 %     364,751   7.00 %     338,698   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                                
Consolidated     713,301   9.55 %     298,740   4.00 %     298,740   4.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank     664,018   8.84 %     300,512   4.00 %     300,512   4.00 %     375,641   5.00 %

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing and new relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security cash flows, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). On September 30, 2022, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $639.7 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $2.1 billion of unpledged investment securities on September 30, 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; continuing risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID–19 pandemic and government responses thereto; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; material changes outside the U.S. or in overseas relations, including changes in U.S. trade relations related to imposition of tariffs, Brexit, and the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”); the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward–looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10–K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, and Current Reports on Form 8–K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Balance sheet:                    
Total assets   $ 7,718,695   $ 7,640,936   $ 7,420,328   $ 7,374,903   $ 7,534,240
Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold     7,302     5,646     20,827     502,364     872,540
Interest earning time deposits     2,814     3,799     4,046     4,782     5,767
Investment securities     3,017,191     3,093,792     3,118,641     2,713,255     2,438,874
Commercial loans     2,403,743     2,363,991     2,259,327     2,213,945     2,173,200
Mortgage warehouse loans     73,690     116,488     105,118     109,031     169,909
Residential mortgage loans     634,901     608,582     593,372     594,382     603,540
Consumer loans     899,881     848,749     753,900     727,259     713,432
Total loans     4,012,215     3,937,810     3,711,717     3,644,617     3,660,081
Earning assets     7,068,051     7,070,667     6,883,254     6,865,051     7,006,513
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts     1,315,155     1,328,213     1,325,570     1,360,338     1,324,757
Interest bearing transaction accounts     3,736,798     3,760,890     3,782,644     3,711,767     3,875,882
Time deposits     778,885     756,482     743,283     730,886     779,260
Total deposits     5,830,838     5,845,585     5,851,497     5,802,991     5,979,899
Borrowings     1,048,091     959,222     728,664     712,739     670,753
Subordinated notes     58,860     58,823     58,786     58,750     58,713
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     56,966     56,907     56,850     56,785     56,722
Total stockholders’ equity     644,993     657,865     677,450     723,209     708,542


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Income statement:                    
Net interest income   $ 53,395     $ 53,008     $ 48,171     $ 49,976     $ 46,544  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     (601 )     240       (1,386 )     (2,071 )     1,112  
Non–interest income     10,188       12,434       14,155       12,828       16,044  
Non–interest expense     38,350       36,368       36,610       39,370       34,349  
Income tax expense     2,013       3,975       3,539       4,080       4,056  
Net income   $ 23,821     $ 24,859     $ 23,563     $ 21,425     $ 23,071  
                     
Per share data:                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.55     $ 0.57     $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.53  
Diluted earnings per share     0.55       0.57       0.54       0.49       0.52  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.16       0.16       0.15       0.15       0.15  
Book value per common share     14.80       15.10       15.55       16.61       16.28  
Tangible book value per common share     10.82       11.11       11.54       12.58       12.05  
Market value – high     20.59       19.21       23.45       21.14       18.47  
Market value – low   $ 16.74     $ 16.72     $ 18.67     $ 18.01     $ 15.83  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis     43,573,370       43,572,796       43,554,713       43,534,298       43,810,729  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted     43,703,793       43,684,691       43,734,556       43,733,416       43,958,870  
                     
Key ratios:                    
Return on average assets     1.24 %     1.33 %     1.31 %     1.14 %     1.41 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity     13.89       14.72       13.34       11.81       12.64  
Net interest margin     3.13       3.19       2.99       2.97       3.17  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.28       1.33       1.41       1.51       1.55  
Average equity to average assets     8.91       9.06       9.79       9.64       11.13  
Efficiency ratio     60.31       55.57       58.74       62.69       54.88  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.99       1.95       2.03       2.09       2.09  
Bank only capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.84       8.85       8.83       8.50       8.38  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     12.74       12.87       13.23       13.69       11.86  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.65       13.83       14.25       14.72       12.97  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2022       2021  
Income statement:        
Net interest income   $ 154,574     $ 131,714  
Credit loss (recovery)     (1,747 )     (13 )
Non–interest income     36,777       45,124  
Non–interest expense     111,328       99,909  
Income tax expense     9,527       11,276  
Net income   $ 72,243     $ 65,666  
         
Per share data:        
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.66     $ 1.50  
Diluted earnings per share     1.65       1.49  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.47       0.41  
Book value per common share     14.80       16.28  
Tangible book value per common share     10.82       12.05  
Market value – high     23.45       19.94  
Market value – low   $ 16.72     $ 15.43  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis     43,567,028       43,893,194  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted     43,699,035       44,047,043  
         
Key ratios:        
Return on average assets     1.29 %     1.42 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity     13.97       12.37  
Net interest margin     3.03       3.20  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.28       1.55  
Average equity to average assets     9.25       11.45  
Efficiency ratio     58.18       56.50  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.99       2.16  
Bank only capital ratios:        
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.84       8.38  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets      12.74       11.86  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.65       12.97  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Loan data:                    
Substandard loans   $ 57,932     $ 59,377     $ 57,928     $ 56,968     $ 91,317  
30 to 89 days delinquent     6,970       6,739       6,358       8,536       3,997  
                     
Non–performing loans:                    
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest     193       210       107       145       200  
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest     2,529       2,535       2,372       2,391       2,433  
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual     1,665       1,345       1,501       1,521       1,604  
Non–accrual loans     14,771       16,116       16,133       14,962       25,137  
Total non–performing loans   $ 19,158     $ 20,206     $ 20,113     $ 19,019     $ 29,374  
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.48 %     0.51 %     0.54 %     0.53 %     0.80 %


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Commercial   $ 33,806   $ 34,802   $ 37,789   $ 40,775   $ 43,121
Residential mortgage     5,137     4,422     4,351     3,856     3,737
Mortgage warehouse     1,024     1,067     1,055     1,059     1,054
Consumer     11,402     12,059     9,313     8,596     8,867
Total   $ 51,369   $ 52,350   $ 52,508   $ 54,286   $ 56,779


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Commercial   $ 51     $ (75 )   $ 38     $ 926     $ (25 )
Residential mortgage     (75 )     40       (10 )     126       (29 )
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     162       319       108       360       36  
Total   $ 138     $ 284     $ 136     $ 1,412     $ (18 )
Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.04 %     0.00 %


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Commercial   $ 7,199     $ 8,008     $ 7,844     $ 7,509     $ 16,121  
Residential mortgage     8,047       8,469       8,584       8,005       8,641  
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     3,912       3,729       3,685       3,505       4,612  
Total   $ 19,158     $ 20,206     $ 20,113     $ 19,019     $ 29,374  
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.48 %     0.51 %     0.54 %     0.53 %     0.80 %


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Commercial   $ 3,206   $ 1,414   $ 2,245   $ 2,861   $ 2,861
Residential mortgage     22         170     695     117
Mortgage warehouse                    
Consumer     14     58     5     5     29
Total   $ 3,242   $ 1,472   $ 2,420   $ 3,561   $ 3,007
                               


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                        
Interest earning assets                        
Federal funds sold   $ 4,201     $ 24   2.27 %   $ 310,180     $ 119   0.15 %
Interest earning deposits     9,994       41   1.63 %     26,352       39   0.59 %
Investment securities – taxable     1,728,197       8,436   1.94 %     1,063,177       4,407   1.64 %
Investment securities – non–taxable(1)     1,384,249       7,478   2.71 %     1,108,503       5,911   2.68 %
Loans receivable(2) (3)     3,910,889       47,051   4.79 %     3,524,876       40,392   4.56 %
Total interest earning assets     7,037,530       63,030   3.68 %     6,033,088       50,868   3.46 %
Non–interest earning assets                        
Cash and due from banks     99,221               87,799          
Allowance for credit losses     (52,303 )             (55,703 )        
Other assets     550,654               442,489          
Total average assets   $ 7,635,102             $ 6,507,673          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits   $ 4,478,741     $ 4,116   0.36 %   $ 3,831,632     $ 1,808   0.19 %
Borrowings     813,873       3,756   1.83 %     472,551       1,035   0.87 %
Repurchase agreements     141,283       139   0.39 %     125,776       40   0.13 %
Subordinated notes     58,836       880   5.93 %     58,689       880   5.95 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     56,928       744   5.19 %     56,684       561   3.93 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,549,661       9,635   0.69 %     4,545,332       4,324   0.38 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits     1,351,857               1,180,890          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     53,208               57,039          
Stockholders’ equity     680,376               724,412          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,635,102             $ 6,507,673          
                         
Net interest income / spread       $ 53,395   2.99 %       $ 46,544   3.08 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets(1)           3.13 %           3.17 %
                         
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2)Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                        
Interest earning assets                        
Federal funds sold   $ 82,667     $ 131   0.21 %   $ 312,359     $ 284   0.12 %
Interest earning deposits     15,404       93   0.81 %     27,157       128   0.63 %
Investment securities – taxable     1,715,478       24,499   1.91 %     708,519       8,229   1.55 %
Investment securities – non–taxable(1)     1,346,173       21,482   2.70 %     1,040,447       16,790   2.73 %
Loans receivable(2) (3)     3,763,502       126,479   4.51 %     3,624,393       120,446   4.46 %
Total interest earning assets     6,923,224       172,684   3.45 %     5,712,875       145,877   3.53 %
Non–interest earning assets                        
Cash and due from banks     100,067               85,855          
Allowance for credit losses     (53,038 )             (56,885 )        
Other assets     503,281               455,181          
Total average assets   $ 7,473,534             $ 6,197,026          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits   $ 4,499,441     $ 7,289   0.22 %   $ 3,679,970     $ 6,204   0.23 %
Borrowings     644,803       6,209   1.29 %     391,373       3,522   1.20 %
Repurchase agreements     140,837       216   0.21 %     118,891       118   0.13 %
Subordinated notes     58,800       2,641   6.01 %     58,653       2,641   6.02 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     56,869       1,755   4.13 %     56,628       1,678   3.96 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,400,750       18,110   0.45 %     4,305,515       14,163   0.44 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits     1,336,912               1,128,173          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     44,343               53,751          
Stockholders’ equity     691,529               709,587          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,473,534             $ 6,197,026          
                         
Net interest income / spread       $ 154,574   3.00 %       $ 131,714   3.09 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets(1)           3.03 %           3.20 %
                         
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2)Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
         
    September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 109,659     $ 593,508
Interest earning time deposits     2,814       4,782
Investment securities, available for sale     985,655       1,160,812
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,640,589 and $1,559,991)     2,031,536       1,552,443
Loans held for sale     1,852       12,579
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $51,369 and $54,286     3,960,846       3,590,331
Premises and equipment, net     92,356       93,441
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     26,677       24,440
Goodwill     155,211       154,572
Other intangible assets     18,164       20,941
Interest receivable     30,096       26,137
Cash value of life insurance     145,439       97,150
Other assets     158,390       80,753
Total assets   $ 7,718,695     $ 7,411,889
         
Liabilities        
Deposits        
Non–interest bearing   $ 1,315,155     $ 1,360,338
Interest bearing     4,515,683       4,442,653
Total deposits     5,830,838       5,802,991
Borrowings     1,048,091       712,739
Subordinated notes     58,860       58,750
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     56,966       56,785
Interest payable     1,961       2,235
Other liabilities     76,986       55,180
Total liabilities     7,073,702       6,688,680
Commitments and contingent liabilities        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares          
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
Issued 43,932,389 and 43,766,931 shares,
Outstanding 43,574,151 and 43,547,942 shares		          
Additional paid–in capital     352,837       352,122
Retained earnings     415,277       363,742
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (123,121 )     7,345
Total stockholders’ equity     644,993       723,209
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,718,695     $ 7,411,889
               


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022     2022     2022       2021     2021
Interest income                    
Loans receivable   $ 47,051     $ 41,549   $ 37,879     $ 41,171     $ 40,392
Investment securities – taxable     8,501       8,716     7,506       6,491       4,565
Investment securities – non–taxable     7,478       7,307     6,697       6,456       5,911
Total interest income     63,030       57,572     52,082       54,118       50,868
Interest expense                    
Deposits     4,116       1,677     1,496       1,663       1,808
Borrowed funds     3,895       1,450     1,080       1,061       1,075
Subordinated notes     880       881     880       881       880
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     744       556     455       537       561
Total interest expense     9,635       4,564     3,911       4,142       4,324
Net interest income     53,395       53,008     48,171       49,976       46,544
Credit loss expense (recovery)     (601 )     240     (1,386 )     (2,071 )     1,112
Net interest income after credit loss expense (recovery)     53,996       52,768     49,557       52,047       45,432
Non–interest Income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,023       2,833     2,795       2,510       2,291
Wire transfer fees     148       170     159       205       210
Interchange fees     3,089       3,582     2,780       3,082       2,587
Fiduciary activities     1,203       1,405     1,503       1,591       2,124
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     1,441       2,501     2,027       4,167       4,088
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     355       319     3,489       300       336
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     814       519     510       547       534
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance           644                 517
Other income     115       461     892       426       3,357
Total non–interest income     10,188       12,434     14,155       12,828       16,044
Non–interest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits     20,613       19,957     19,735       20,549       18,901
Net occupancy expenses     3,293       3,190     3,561       3,204       2,935
Data processing     2,539       2,607     2,537       2,672       2,526
Professional fees     552       283     314       562       522
Outside services and consultants     2,855       2,485     2,525       2,197       2,330
Loan expense     2,926       2,497     2,545       2,803       2,645
FDIC insurance expense     670       775     725       798       279
Other losses     398       362     168       1,925       69
Other expenses     4,504       4,212     4,500       4,660       4,142
Total non–interest expense     38,350       36,368     36,610       39,370       34,349
Income before income taxes     25,834       28,834     27,102       25,505       27,127
Income tax expense     2,013       3,975     3,539       4,080       4,056
Net income   $ 23,821     $ 24,859   $ 23,563     $ 21,425     $ 23,071
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.55     $ 0.57   $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.53
Diluted earnings per share     0.55       0.57     0.54       0.49       0.52
                                     


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2022       2021  
Interest income        
Loans receivable   $ 126,479     $ 120,446  
Investment securities – taxable     24,723       8,641  
Investment securities – non–taxable     21,482       16,790  
Total interest income     172,684       145,877  
Interest expense        
Deposits     7,289       6,204  
Borrowed funds     6,425       3,640  
Subordinated notes     2,641       2,641  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     1,755       1,678  
Total interest expense     18,110       14,163  
Net interest income     154,574       131,714  
Credit loss (recovery)     (1,747 )     (13 )
Net interest income after credit loss (recovery)     156,321       131,727  
Non–interest Income        
Service charges on deposit accounts     8,651       6,682  
Wire transfer fees     477       687  
Interchange fees     9,451       7,819  
Fiduciary activities     4,111       5,828  
Gains on sale of investment securities           914  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     5,969       14,996  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     4,163       2,052  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     1,843       1,547  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance     644       783  
Other income     1,468       3,816  
Total non–interest income     36,777       45,124  
Non–interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits     60,305       53,502  
Net occupancy expenses     10,044       9,337  
Data processing     7,683       7,290  
Professional fees     1,149       1,654  
Outside services and consultants     7,865       6,252  
Loan expense     7,968       8,574  
FDIC insurance expense     2,170       1,579  
Other losses     928       358  
Other expenses     13,216       11,363  
Total non–interest expense     111,328       99,909  
Income before income taxes     81,770       76,942  
Income tax expense     9,527       11,276  
Net income   $ 72,243     $ 65,666  
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.66     $ 1.50  
Diluted earnings per share     1.65       1.49  
                 

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, return on average tangible equity, and pre–tax, pre–provision net income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30,
2022
     March 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		       September 30,
2021		       September 30,
2022		       September 30,
2021		  
Net income as reported   $ 23,821   $ 24,859     $ 23,563   $ 21,425     $ 23,071     $ 72,243     $ 65,666  
Acquisition expenses                   884       799             1,041  
Tax effect                   (184 )     (166 )           (217 )
Net income excluding acquisition expenses     23,821     24,859       23,563     22,125       23,704       72,243       66,490  
Credit loss expense acquired loans                         2,034             2,034  
Tax effect                         (427 )           (427 )
Net income excluding credit loss expense acquired loans     23,821     24,859       23,563     22,125       25,311       72,243       68,097  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts                         (2,329 )           (2,329 )
Tax effect                         489             489  
Net income excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts     23,821     24,859       23,563     22,125       23,471       72,243       66,257  
DOL ESOP settlement expenses                   1,900                    
Tax effect                   (315 )                  
Net income excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses     23,821     24,859       23,563     23,710       23,471       72,243       66,257  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                                     (914 )
Tax effect                                     192  
Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     23,821     24,859       23,563     23,710       23,471       72,243       65,535  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)         (644 )               (517 )     (644 )     (783 )
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI     23,821     24,215       23,563     23,710       22,954       71,599       64,752  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                                     125  
Tax effect                                     (26 )
Net income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings     23,821     24,215       23,563     23,710       22,954       71,599       64,851  
Adjusted net income   $ 23,821   $ 24,215     $ 23,563   $ 23,710     $ 22,954     $ 71,599     $ 64,851  


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30  
2022		     June 30,
2022		       March 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		       September 30,
2021		       September 30,
2022		       September 30,
2021		  
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported   $ 0.55   $ 0.57     $ 0.54   $ 0.49     $ 0.52     $ 1.65     $ 1.49  
Acquisition expenses                   0.02       0.02             0.02  
Tax effect                                      
Diluted EPS excluding acquisition expenses     0.55     0.57       0.54     0.51       0.54       1.65       1.51  
Credit loss expense acquired loans                         0.05             0.05  
Tax effect                         (0.01 )           (0.01 )
Diluted EPS excluding credit loss expense acquired loans     0.55     0.57       0.54     0.51       0.58       1.65       1.55  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts                         (0.05 )           (0.05 )
Tax effect                         0.01             0.01  
Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts     0.55     0.57       0.54     0.51       0.54       1.65       1.51  
DOL ESOP settlement expenses                   0.04                    
Tax effect                   (0.01 )                  
Diluted EPS excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses     0.55     0.57       0.54     0.54       0.54       1.65       1.51  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                                     (0.02 )
Tax effect                                      
Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     0.55     0.57       0.54     0.54       0.54       1.65       1.49  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)         (0.01 )               (0.02 )     (0.01 )     (0.03 )
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI     0.55     0.56       0.54     0.54       0.52       1.64       1.46  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                                      
Tax effect                                      
Diluted EPS excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings     0.55     0.56       0.54     0.54       0.52       1.64       1.46  
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.55   $ 0.56     $ 0.54   $ 0.54     $ 0.52     $ 1.64     $ 1.46  


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021       2022       2021  
Pre–tax income   $ 25,834     $ 28,834     $ 27,102     $ 25,505     $ 27,127     $ 81,770     $ 76,942  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     (601 )     240       (1,386 )     (2,071 )     1,112       (1,747 )     (13 )
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 25,233     $ 29,074     $ 25,716     $ 23,434     $ 28,239     $ 80,023     $ 76,929  
                             
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 25,233     $ 29,074     $ 25,716     $ 23,434     $ 28,239     $ 80,023     $ 76,929  
Acquisition expenses                       884       799             1,041  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts                             (2,329 )           (2,329 )
DOL ESOP settlement expenses                       1,900                    
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                                         (914 )
Death benefit on BOLI           (644 )                 (517 )     (644 )     (783 )
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                                         125  
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 25,233     $ 28,430     $ 25,716     $ 26,218     $ 26,192     $ 79,379     $ 73,944  


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021       2022       2021  
Net interest income as reported   $ 53,395     $ 53,008     $ 48,171     $ 49,976     $ 46,544     $ 154,574     $ 131,714  
Average interest earning assets     7,037,530       6,927,310       6,800,549       6,938,258       6,033,088       6,923,224       5,712,875  
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”)     3.13 %     3.19 %     2.99 %     2.97 %     3.17 %     3.03 %     3.20 %
                             
Net interest income as reported   $ 53,395     $ 53,008     $ 48,171     $ 49,976