Dr. Amir H. Fazeli and Dr. Wendelly Vasquez bring Cliovana™ & Precision ED to Award-Winning Total Woman Healthcare, P.A.
These leading doctors in Orlando, FL, now offer non-invasive soundwave treatments for improved sexual function: Cliovana for women and Precision ED for menORLANDO , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent leaders in female health, Dr. Amir H. Fazeli and Dr. Wendelly Vasquez are adding these first-of-its-kind treatments for women and men to their comprehensive, state-of-the-art obstetrical and gynecological care practice. Total Woman Healthcare, P.A. offers comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic services, delivering skilled, compassionate care for every stage of a woman’s life and always striving to be the most caring, advanced OB/GYN practice in the Central Florida Region. With the addition of Precision ED, the practice will offer treatment for men’s sexual wellness as well. Cliovana and Precision ED are non-invasive solutions to help the millions suffering from sexual dysfunction, with no lasers, scalpels, or needles, so there are no dangerous side effects.
It’s estimated that nearly 50% of women suffer from vaginal dryness, decreased vaginal lubrication, pain during intercourse, and trouble, or inability, to reach an orgasm. Cliovana uses sound wave technology to increase women’s arousal levels and their orgasm frequency and intensity and helps with painful sex. It boosts the process of regenerating cells in the genitals, resulting in improved blood flow to the clitoris, which creates a long-term increase in women’s sexual responsiveness and intensity. The treatment is four sessions at less than 10 minutes each over two weeks, with zero downtime.
Precision ED delivers focused acoustic soundwave technology to treat erectile dysfunction. It’s drug-free, non-surgical, painless, and without side effects. As soundwaves pass through erectile tissue and clear out plaque in blood vessels, neovascularization occurs within the tissue, improving blood flow.
For further information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.totalwomanhealth.com or call 407.294.2994. To learn more about Cliovana and read client testimonials, visit https://www.cliovana.com. Learn more about Precision ED at PrecisionEDsolutions.com.
###
About Cliovana
Cliovana is an entirely non-invasive treatment that creates long-term increases in women’s sexual responsiveness and orgasm frequency and intensity. The patented protocol is specifically designed for women and uses safe and proven sound wave technology to stimulate the body's natural processes, enhancing vascularization and neurogenesis in the clitoris, the area most critical to sexual satisfaction. The treatments are fast and pain-free, with no side effects and no downtime. Find out more at https://www.cliovana.com or call 1-888-583-5134.
Leigh-Anne Anderson
Anderson PR
email us here