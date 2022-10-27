The 8th Annual Seattle Film Festival draws international and nationwide acclaimed talent
The 8th Annual Seattle Film Festival successfully concluded its 2022 festival with winners including Susan Sarandon, Mark Polish and Mariette Hartley.SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th Annual Seattle Film Festival successfully concluded its 2022 festival run from September 30 – October 16 with nearly 200 original films screened in the theater and online from prominent filmmakers around the world.
Celebrating the U.S. premiere, Indie Spirit Award winner Mark Polish was awarded Grand Jury Prize Best Director for his innovative vision in his new augmented reality horror film, MURMUR. The movie also won Best U.S. Feature Film and Best Ensemble Cast.
Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon took home Best Supporting Actress for
40 Winks, Will Parker’s directorial feature film debut, which also collected two additional awards.
Emmy Award winning actress Mariette Hartley won Best Actress in a Feature Film for Our Almost Completely True Story which she wrote and produced with her husband Jerry Sroka.
Six-time Emmy Award winning producer Mary O’Leary received the Best Director for a Documentary Feature Film, Dark Shadows and Beyond - The Jonathan Frid Story.
Co-directors Abe Goldfarb and James Darling received the Grand Jury Prize Best Feature Film for their world premiere of First Time Caller. Goldfarb also won Best Actor for his role written by Mac Rogers and produced by Patrick Terry.
Best Documentary Feature Film Award was received by producer Tara Wyatt for Song for Hope, a story about the incredible accomplishments of Ryan Anthony, a renowned principal trumpet of the Canadian Brass and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra who was given just months to live.
Northwest Filmmaker Paul Bright’s latest film, the campy screwball comedy Pocket Mouse Protector, earned Best LGBTQ Feature Film honors.
The Grand Jury Short Film Prize was awarded to American Dream which stars Julia Garcia Combs and Tony Award nominee Alfred Molina. It was written by Asher Huey and directed by Angela Garcia Combs under the production of Tara Craig and Meredith Riley Stewart.
Gracie Fojtik’s Salty celebrated its world premiere by taking home Best U.S. Short Film. Writer and star Fojtik co-directed with Dinah Berkeley and Lily Harris.
Local filmmakers Chris Rodriguez and Aleah Chapin took home the festival’s Seattle Filmmaker Award for their documentary Walking Backwards.
Tony K. Hall’s Lonesome was voted the Audience Award, making it the second win for the film at this year’s festival.
