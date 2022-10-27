Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market | To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period - 2030

The main factors driving the growth of the longevity and anti-inflammatory drug market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market by Therapy (Senolytic Drug Therapy, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy), by Application (Cancer, Others), by End user (Hospital, Medical Service Institution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy industry generated $25.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $44.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The main factors driving the growth of the longevity and anti-inflammatory drug market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the proliferation of anti-aging products, and advances in AI-focused drug technology. In addition, the geriatric population is increasing and the rise for personalized, accurate, preventive and anti-aging treatments is driving the growth of the market. However, shortage of skilled professionals and inability to repair the tissue hinders the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, increased demand for cellular research and R&D is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Calico Life Sciences LLC

CohBar, Inc.

Life Biosciences, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Oisin Biotechnologies

Pfizer Inc.

T.A. Sciences, Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Longevity and anti-senescence therapy market research to identify potential Longevity and anti-senescence therapy market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Longevity and anti-senescence therapy market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The involvement of cell senescence in aging and development of many age-related diseases have stimulated efforts to develop a number of strategies aimed at eliminating senescent cells and limiting their deleterious effects. North America is projected to be the highest revenue contributor, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to key players in this market.

Based on treatment, the gene therapy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding approximately two-thirds of the global longevity and immunotherapy market, and it is expected that he will keep his position during the prophecy. This is due to the increasing number of chronic diseases and the increase in anti-aging products. However, the senolytic drug treatment segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to advancements in AI-enhanced drug technology and increasing geriatric population.

The Longevity and anti-senescence therapy market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Longevity and anti-senescence therapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

