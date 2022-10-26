Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,630 in the last 365 days.

Nicola Wealth Real Estate grows DFW Portfolio with the acquisition of a mid-bay industrial asset in the Turnpike submarket

The 78,350 sf building on a 3.43 acre site is located 6 miles west of Downtown Dallas, immediately north of I-30

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) has acquired 1473 Terre Colony Court, located 6 miles west of Downtown Dallas. The transaction, acquired through a partnership with CanTex Capital, was brokered by Robert Deptula of Transwestern and Cameron Deptula of Davidson & Bogel Real Estate LLC.

Totalling 78,350 square feet on a 3.43-acre site, 1473 Terre Colony is a mid-bay industrial building featuring functional dock loading, clear heights of 22’ft and a secured truck court. The building offers flexibility being currently improved to accommodate two tenancies with existing office pods, and an in-fill location within the established Turnpike submarket which features concentrated institutional ownership.

“DFW is a high-priority growth market for NWRE,” states Matthew Schaeffers, Director of Acquisitions at Nicola Wealth Real Estate. “We are pleased to acquire such a functional asset in this coveted submarket.”

Schaeffers continues, “1473 Terre Colony offers excellent flexibility for a single tenant, or two tenant lease up with high utility building specs in an in-fill location. It is being acquired for our US income fund and will be held long term.”

NWRE is concentrated on growing in major US markets such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas / Fort Worth, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Seattle with a focus on acquiring income-producing properties and executing build-to-own development and value-add strategies.

To learn more about the Nicola Wealth Real Estate funds, visit realestate.nicolawealth.com

Attachment 


Nicole Thompson
Nicola Wealth
604-335-1324
nthompson@nicolawealth.com

You just read:

Nicola Wealth Real Estate grows DFW Portfolio with the acquisition of a mid-bay industrial asset in the Turnpike submarket

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.