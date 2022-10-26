Submit Release
Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Earns $187,000 in Third Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- 2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Net income increased to $187 thousand, or $0.11 per share, in the third quarter of 2022, with net interest income of $1.48 million.
  • Total assets remained steady at $186.2 million.
  • Total loans grew by 0.8% in the third quarter and 12.4% from prior year.
  • Total deposits decreased 5.0% in the third quarter 2022, and increased 5.3% compared to the prior year.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.36%.

POULSBO, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $187 thousand for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $26 thousand, or 16%, compared to the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, net income increased $35 thousand, or 10%, compared to the same period in 2021.

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company generated a return on common shareholders' equity of 6.02% and a return on assets of 0.40%, compared to 5.15% and 0.35%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, return on common shareholders' equity was 4.21%, and return on assets was 0.28%, compared to 3.75% and 0.26%, respectively, in the same period a year earlier.

“We continue to generate positive operating results during the current quarter, reflecting the dedicated effort put forth by all of our employees to meet the needs of our community,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our income increased during the quarter, mainly due to the continued success of our outreach to new and existing customers, while keeping operating expenses in line.”

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.35% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.28% for the preceding quarter, and 3.66% for the third quarter of 2021. “Higher yields on earning assets contributed to net interest margin expansion during the quarter,” said Darrow. “The diversified mix of our deposit portfolio is allowing us to maintain a disciplined deposit pricing approach.” For the first nine months of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.20%, compared to 3.60% for the first nine months of 2021. Excluding PPP fees, the net interest margin expanded 50 basis points in the first nine months of 2022, compared to 2.70% in the first nine months of 2021.

Total assets were $186.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $181.6 million at September 30, 2021, primarily due to a $16.3 million increase in loans receivable funded by growth in client deposits and a reduction in short-term investments.

Total deposits increased 5.3% to $156.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $148.5 million a year earlier and decreased 5.0% compared to $164.5 million at June 30, 2022. Total demand deposits decreased $10.4 million, or 17.2%, from September 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 32.1%, interest bearing demand represented 24.3%, money market and savings accounts comprised 36.4% and certificates of deposit made up 7.2% of the total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets remained low at $0.67 million, or 0.36% of total assets, corresponding to a single borrower relationship. The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.190 million as of September 30, 2022, and was 0.81% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded a $60 thousand provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a $15 thousand provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021. “While credit quality remains strong, the Bank did charge-off one loan related to a borrower, in bankruptcy,” Darrow said.

Total non-interest income was $43 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $100 thousand in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest income was due to lower fee income earned on brokered mortgage loans in 2022. For the first nine months of 2022, non-interest income totaled $148 thousand, compared to $236 thousand for the first nine months of 2021.

Total noninterest expense was $1.23 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $226 thousand, or 15.6%, from the prior year's quarter. The Company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2022 improved to 80.4%, compared to 86.9% for the same period one year ago. Compensation and benefits costs decreased by $261 thousand, or 27.4%, over the prior year quarter primarily due lower staff count. Year-to-date, total noninterest expense decreased $607 thousand, or 14%, to $3.7 million, over the same period in 2021.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. Tangible book value per share was $7.40 at quarter end, compared to $7.64 a year earlier.

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.
Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For further discussion, please contact the following:
Rick Darrow, Chief Executive Officer | 360-394-4750
Joel Keller, Chief Financial Officer | 360-394-4752

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.’s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “looking forward,” and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; greater than expected costs to integrate acquisitions, adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve’s actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)           
      Quarter Ended
Sept 30,
2022 		  Quarter Ended
June 31,
2022 		  Three Month Change   Quarter Ended
Sept 30,
2021 		  One Year Change
Interest Income                    
  Loans   $ 1,567     $ 1,508     4 %   $ 1,651     -5 %
  Interest bearing deposits in banks                        22       16     36 %                          8     168 %
  Securities                      102       90     13 %                        65     58 %
  Total interest income     1,692       1,614     5 %     1,724     -2 %
                       
Interest Expense                    
  Deposits                      105                          74     41 %     49     114 %
  Other Borrowings     104       100     4 %     102     1 %
  Total interest expense                      208       174     20 %     151     38 %
                       
Net Interest Income     1,483       1,441     3 %     1,573     -6 %
  Provision for Loan Losses                        60                          75     -20 %     15     300 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     1,423       1,366     4 %     1,558     -9 %
                       
Non-Interest Income                    
  Service charges on deposit accounts     15       11     30 %                        11     41 %
  Other non-interest income                        28                          25     13 %                        89     -68 %
  Total non-interest income                        43                          36     19 %                      100     -57 %
                       
Non-Interest Expense                    
  Salaries and employee benefits                      694                        683     2 %     956     -27 %
  Occupancy and equipment expenses     142       141     0 %                      149     -5 %
  Other operating expenses                      391                        368     6 %                      348     12 %
  Total non-interest expenses     1,227       1,193     3 %     1,453     -16 %
                       
Net Income Before Income Tax     239                        209     14 %                     204     17 %
Provision for Income Tax     (52 )     (44 )   19 %     (43 )   23 %
Net Income   $    187     $ 165     13 %   $ 161     16 %


STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)     
    Year to Date
Sept 30,
2022 		  Year to Date
Sept 30,
2021 		  One Year Change
Interest Income          
  Loans $ 4,421     $ 4,860     -9 %
  Interest bearing deposits in banks   49       20     149 %
  Securities   283       145     96 %
  Total interest income   4,753       5,024     -5 %
             
Interest Expense          
  Deposits   239       141     69 %
  Other Borrowings   304       265     15 %
  Total interest expense   543       406     34 %
             
Net Interest Income   4,210       4,618     -9 %
  Provision for Loan Losses   150       85     76 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,060       4,533     -10 %
             
Non-Interest Income          
  Service charges on deposit accounts   39       31     26 %
  Other non-interest income   109       205     -47 %
  Total non-interest income              148                    236     -37 %
             
Non-Interest Expense          
  Salaries and employee benefits   2,139       2,787     -23 %
  Occupancy and equipment expenses   433       464     -7 %
  Other operating expenses   1,145       1,071     7 %
  Total non-interest expenses   3,716       4,323     -14 %
             
Net Income Before Income Tax   497       450     11 %
Provision for Income Tax   (107 )     (94 )   13 %
Net Income $ 391     $ 355     10 %


BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)          
     
Sept 30,
2022 		 
June 30,
2022 		  Three Month Change  
Sept 30,
2021 		  One Year Change
Assets                    
  Cash and due from Banks   $ 2,982     $ 4,381     -32 %   $ 5,541     -46 %
  Interest bearing deposits in banks     4,470                   4,524     -1 %                 17,198     -74 %
  Securities     23,620       24,769     -5 %     24,902     -5 %
                       
  Loans     147,497       146,375     1 %     131,180     12 %
  Allowance for loan losses     (1,190 )     (1,615 )   -26 %     (1,210 )   -2 %
  Net Loans     146,307       144,759     1 %     129,970     13 %
                       
                       
  Premises and fixed assets                   6,370                     5,580     14 %                   2,206     189 %
  Accrued Interest receivable     630                        618     2 %     593     6 %
  Intangible assets                        72                          78     -8 %     101     -29 %
  Other assets     1,704       1,316     30 %     1,128     51 %
  Total Assets   $ 186,154     $ 186,026     0 %   $ 181,639     2 %
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
  Deposits                    
        Demand, non-interest bearing   $ 50,162     $ 52,799     -5 %   $ 60,569     -17 %
  Interest Bearing Demand     37,940       38,042     0 %                 18,700     103 %
  Money Market and Savings                 56,909       59,974     -5 %                 60,256     -6 %
  Certificates of Deposit                 11,302       13,700     -18 %                   8,961     26 %
  Total Deposits     156,313       164,516     -5 %     148,486     5 %
                       
  Total Borrowing                 17,392                   8,884     96 %                 19,938     -13 %
  Accrued interest payable                        3                          72     -96 %                      145     -98 %
  Other liabilities                      341                        348     -2 %                      551     -38 %
  Total Liabilities     174,048       173,820     0 %     169,121     3 %
                       
  Shareholders' Equity                    
  Common Stock     1,633       1,627     0 %     1,626     0 %
  Additional paid in capital     13,008       13,004     0 %     12,826     1 %
  Retained Earnings     (1,676 )     (1,863 )         (1,931 )    
  Other Comprehensive Income     (859 )     (562 )   53 %                       (3 )   29056 %
  Total Shareholders' Equity     12,106       12,206     -1 %     12,518     -3 %
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 186,154     $ 186,026     0 %   $ 181,639     2 %


           
           
     
Sept 30,
2022 		 
June 31,
2022 		 
Sept 30,
2021 		  YTD 2022 YTD 2021
Financial Ratios                  
  Return on Average Assets     0.40 %     0.35 %   0.35 %     0.28 %   0.26 %
  Return on Average Equity     6.02 %     5.39 %   5.15 %     4.21 %   3.75 %
  Efficiency Ratio     80.4 %     80.8 %   86.9 %     85.3 %   89.0 %
  Net Interest Margin     3.35 %     3.28 %   3.66 %     3.20 %   3.60 %
  Loan to Deposits     93.6 %     89.0 %   88.3 %      
                     
  Earnings per Share     0.11       0.10     0.10       0.24     0.22  
  Tangible Book Value per Share     7.40       7.45     7.64        
  Book Value per Share     7.44       7.50     7.68        
                     
  Asset Quality                  
  Net Loan Charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 485       -     -        
  Nonperforming Loans   $ 670       1,167     0        
  Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets     0.36 %     0.63 %   0.00 %      
  Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans     0.81 %     1.10 %   0.92 %      
  Other Real Estate Owned   $ -       -     -        
                     
  CAPITAL (Bank only)                  
  Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.08 %     8.60 %   9.38 %      
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     13.46 %     13.00 %   15.09 %      
  Total risk-based capital ratio     14.42 %     14.25 %   16.26 %      
                     

 


