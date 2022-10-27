Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - What Case Study Says About New Technology | Allied Market Research

Upper prostheses and other prosthetic devices are designed for people with a variety of limb losses, from limb amputations to amputations or multiple losses.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Product Type (Passive Prosthetic Devices, Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices, Body Powered Prosthetic Devices, Hybrid Prosthetic Devices) Component (Prosthetic Wrist, Prosthetic Arm, Prosthetic Elbow, Prosthetic Shoulder, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global upper limb prosthetics industry generated $687.73 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $1.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Upper prostheses and other prosthetic devices are designed for people with a variety of limb losses, from limb amputations to amputations or multiple losses. Amputations of one leg are called amputations of the right and left limbs. A transradial incision (an incision below the knee) occurs through the long bones of the radius and ulna, while a transhumeral incision (an incision above the knee) occurs through the humerus. Disarticulation is called disarticulation.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

CBPE Capital LLP (Blatchford Limited)

Coapt LLC.

Colfax Corporation (DJO, LLC)

Ossur (College Park Industries)

Mobius Bionics LLC

Motorica LLC

Naked Prosthetics

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Protunix

Steeper Group

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Upper limb prosthetics market research to identify potential Upper limb prosthetics market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Upper limb prosthetics market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

A high number of outsiders, including people with disabilities, in the United States and abroad are increasingly interested in the project for better design and prosthetic devices that will help its members participate in competitions and sports and entertainment. Evaluation of the performance of any project is based on proper footing design, space design, materials, structure and equipment. Another important thing is the physical condition of the person cutting. A prosthesis cannot supplement an atrophied muscle, limited range of motion or insufficient strength of an amputee.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global upper limb prosthetics market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in the prevalence of bone conditions such as osteosarcoma diseases and presence of leading market players in the region. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The Upper limb prosthetics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Upper limb prosthetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

