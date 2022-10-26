Submit Release
Teknova to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTER, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, following the close of market.

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjjxxr67. To receive a PIN number for dial in, participants can register for the webcast via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc8c72fb8e9214c49b689933915e724ad. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova  
Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products, including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high-quality, custom, made-to-order products with short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.


Investor Contacts 
Matt Lowell 
Chief Financial Officer 
matt.lowell@teknova.com
+1 831-637-1100 

Sara Michelmore 
MacDougall Advisors 
smichelmore@macdougall.bio 
+1 781-235-3060 

Media Contact 
Jenn Henry  
Senior Vice President, Marketing 
jenn.henry@teknova.com  
+1 831-313-1259

