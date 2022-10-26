Thermal Energy Storage Market Size to Hit USD 53.4 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global thermal energy storage market size was valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit around USD 53.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.45% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the global thermal energy storage market is supported by growing demand for electricity during busy hours, increasing business orientation of CSP plants, and rising demand for heating & cooling applications for advanced infrastructure.



Latest Research Study on “Thermal Energy Storage Market (By Technology: Latent, Thermochemical, Sensible; By Storage Material: Molten salts, Water, Phase change materials, Others; By Application: Process Heating and Cooling, Power Generation, District Heating and Cooling; By End User: Utilities, Residential & Commercial, Industrial) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.

Key Takeaway:

By technology, the sensible storage segment has accounted 84.8% of market share in 2021.

By storage material, the molten salt segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%.

By application, power generation segment has captured market share of 60% in 2021.

By end user, the industrial segment has held 40% of the total market share in 2021.

The Europe region has held 37.6% of the total market share in 2021.





Regional Snapshots

European installed CSP capacity is estimated to increase from 2.3 GW in 2017 to 4 GW by 2030, based on the market design and current costs. Efforts of European nations to fulfill carbon reduction targets, transformation from coal-fired power generation, and equivalent hike in renewable energy production will encourage the case for dispatchable CSP plants with storage.

Report Highlights

On the basis of technology, the form of sensible heat is expected to have the largest market share. The most widely used hood storage medium is molten salt which has innumerable commercial and industrial applications.

On the basis of the storage material, the molten salts are the commonly used storage media which has higher boiling points and high volumetric heat capacity.

On the basis of the end user, the utility segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast. The storage of thermal energy in these tanks is done with the use of ice or chilled water technology.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 23.7 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 53.4 Billion Europe Market Share 37.60% in 2021 Asia Pacific Market Share 28.90% in 2021 CAGR 9.45% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players BrightSource Energy Inc., Caldwell Energy, Cryogel, SolarReserve LLC, Abengoa SA, Terrafore Technologies LLC, Steffes Corporation, Ice Energy, Baltimore Aircoil Company

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The decarbonization process of the energy sector and depletion of carbon production with a view to cap the global climate alterations are some of the top goals for the governments, energy authorities, and industries worldwide. Accelerated utilization of renewables, clubbed with electrification and rising energy efficiency of electric grid, can be estimated to achieve over 90% of the energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reductions required. Due to a recovery in the hydropower sector, generation growth resumed to its long-term trend. Solar generation aims to grow strongly; in 2018, solar overpowered bioenergy to come out as the third largest source of renewable electricity generation. Thermal energy storage stocks solar thermal energy by heating or cooling a storage medium like rocks, water, sand and molten salt, with a view to use the stocked energy at a later stage for cooling and heating applications and power generation. Thermal energy storage is an integral part for electricity storage in concentrating solar power plants in which solar heat is stored for producing electricity when sunlight is missing. This promotes continuous operations of concentrated solar power plants. Some of the advanced CSP thermal energy storage technologies include two-tank indirect system, two-tank direct system and single-tank thermocline system. The benefits of thermal energy storage in CSP plants involve increase in overall efficiency, reductions in investment, better reliability, running costs, and economical operations. It decreases the emission of carbon dioxide. Thus, combining of thermal energy storage in CSP plants is foreseen to drive the market growth.



Restraints

Competition between battery storage and pumped-storage proves to be a restraining factor for the market growth.

From two of the solutions available, being able to differentiate between the costs of battery and thermal energy storage, is vital for industries and power plant operators as far as deployment in the near future is considered. Choosing of the most suitable technology guarantees that the installation supports a commercial facility to utilise electricity in as cost-effective manner as possible. Batteries are used for supplying backup power for elevators, lighting and computers, on the other hand thermal energy storage is the easiest way of decreasing electric demand. Air conditioning market stands upto a third of energy costs in summer season and it can be very inefficient and costly to store energy in a battery just to have it converted yet again to generate instant cooling. On the other hand, the entire building load cannot be supported with only thermal storage.

Maximum battery storage projects that system operators (ISOs/RTOs) develop provide short-term energy storage and are not fit to replace the traditional grid. Lithium-ion batteries, which supply enough energy to shoot up the local grid for around 4 hours or less. These applications are used to provide relief to the energy grid in peak hours, for reliability and to integrate renewables.

Battery storage and pumped-hydro storage are considered over thermal energy storage due to their lower efficiency on the basis of economy. Thus, these alternatives act as obstacles to the growth of the thermal energy storage market.

Opportunity

Decentralization of renewable energy sector proves to be an opportunity. The deployment of decentralized renewable energy is encouraging a disrupting shift of the energy sector. The speedy development of decentralized renewable energy technologies is estimated to change the design of the energy sector in the direction of a multi-operator set-up where large utilities interact as far as captive consumers and mini-utilities are concerned. Power has been provided to 30% of the people who have gained access to electricity since 2000 through renewable energy which is distributed through the grid, mini-grids and off-grid installations. To gain 100% electrification by 2030, the contribution of decentralized renewable energy share will require to grow significantly.

Self-consumption, application of distributed storage and industrial bulk consumption will yield profits for both end users and the power system in a broader picture. Hence, thermal energy storage technology is estimated to gain opportunities in the forecast period.

Challenges

Costly initial set-up rates varying with technology proves to be a challenge for the market growth.

The total cost of thermal energy storage technologies lies on size, application and thermal insulation technology. Costs of thermo-chemical storage-based thermal storage systems and phase change material are commonly higher in comparison to the cost of storage capacity they supply. The cost of storage systems includes approximately 30% to 40% of the total system cost. Subsequent research into energy storage technologies to calm down the upfront economical requirement is estimated to make thermal energy storage technologies more competitive in the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In August 2018, SolarReserve made a deal with the South Australian Government (Australia) to erect a 150 MW solar thermal power station. It will utilise molten salt for the storage and uses parabolic tower systems.

In May 2018, SolarReserve grew by increasing 70 MW solar farm to Port Augusta concentrating solar power tower in South Australia. It also supplied molten salt storage facility and provided electricity at USD 78/MWh.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Latent

Thermochemical

Sensible





By Storage Material

Molten salts

Water

Phase change materials

Others

By Application

Process Heating and Cooling

Power Generation

District Heating and Cooling





By End-User

Utilities

Residential & Commercial

Industrial





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





