Delisting of Securities of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.; Creatd Inc.; Molecular Data Inc.; ECMOHO Limited; and ALFI, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on August 11, 2022, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Creatd Inc. Creatd Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 7, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Molecular Data Inc. Molecular Data Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 7, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of ECMOHO Limited. ECMOHO Limited’s securities were suspended on September 23, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of ALFI, Inc. ALFI, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 25, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com . Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

-NDAQO-