Adeia to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the "Company"), formerly known as Xperi Holding Corporation, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, following the close of market. These third quarter financial results will include both the product business and the IP business, prior to their separation at the end of the third quarter. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.



To access the Company's earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial +1 877-451-6152

International callers, please dial +1 201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13733251

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and can use the conference ID to access the call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q3 2022 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

Adeia Investor Contact:

Jill Koval

+1 203-832-4449

ir@adeia.com

SOURCE: Adeia Inc.




