Boxed, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an online platform which sells household consumables in bulk and licenses its e-commerce software through its Spresso Software and Services Division, announced today that it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after market close. Boxed will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Boxed Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com under “Events & Presentations”. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 844-200-6205 from the U.S. and 929-526-1599 internationally, and enter code 916601.

About Boxed
Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by Spresso, the Company’s own Software & Service business. From solving challenges with data using machine-learning modules to re-platforming with end-to-end technology, Spresso’s purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies enable better business outcomes for e-commerce customers. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Investor Contacts
Chris Mandeville
ICR
BoxedIR@icrinc.com

Media Contacts
David Taft
Boxed
dave@boxed.com


