Woman Owned Third Street Digital named a Top Startup and Innovator by The Columbus Business First Biztech Fire Awards

Third Street Digital has been recognized as a company to watch and named one of Columbus’ top startups and innovators for 2022.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Street Digital, a woman owned digital strategy agency, has been named one of Columbus’ top startups and innovators for 2022 by Columbus Business First. Columbus Business First has a long history of recognizing promising startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators. This year they are highlighting 14 up-and-coming companies to keep an eye on as they grow with the Biztech Fire Awards.

Launched mid-pandemic, Third Street Digital builds and executes comprehensive and customized digital marketing strategies. They focus on helping partners navigate the complexity of the digital space while working to transform their marketing. The Third Street team has deep experience in the digital space and goes beyond impressions and clicks to ensure they are delivering measurable results and real business outcomes that impact their clients’ bottom lines.

Founder Helen Speiser believes in an agency model that delivers exceptional results in a rapidly changing and data-centric industry while still taking a people first approach.

“Agency life and advertising industry culture is stressful. After almost 15 years in the space, I realized that I wanted to do the agency thing a little differently.” said Speiser. “We recognized that to do good work, we had to feel good. That meant embracing the fact that our biggest capital is people and actually acting that way.”

Community and education are part of Third Street Digital’s company values. As part of that mission, they launched a program to help support local non-profits, small businesses, and entrepreneurs this year. The Pixie Partner Program provides up to $10,000 in marketing and strategy support to select organizations giving special consideration to those that are minority owned.

“Giving back to the community we serve is one of our core values, Small businesses and non-profits are the soul of our city” Said Speiser. “When our local businesses and non-profits thrive, so does our industry and our community.”

About Third Street Digital:

Third Street Digital is a people first digital agency. They are experts in digital strategy including SEO, PPC, Google Shopping Amazon, SMS, Email, Programmatic Display and Video, YouTube, OTT/ConnectedTV, social media, and more. Follow their success at www.thirdstreetdigital.com or @ThirdStreetDigital.

Apply for the Pixie Partner Program.