[Fiscal Notes] Farms, Ranches Cultivate Texas' Economy

TEXAS, October 26 - Texas’ reliance on its rural areas — and populations — cannot be overstated. This month’s Fiscal Notes calls attention to the contributions of the state’s agriculture industry and a rural health care system in crisis.

"Rural Texas, its people and its industries have formed the backbone of this great state since its birth. Although much of the population currently resides in Texas’ rapidly growing urban and suburban centers, the vast majority of the state is, and will remain, rural. There’s no getting around it: The success of our state, including those densely populated metro areas, is highly dependent on the success of our rural areas," says Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Rural Texans have withstood decades of hardships to drive farm and ranch production to nation-leading levels. This rugged food and fiber system is setting the table for the state’s economy, but challenges remain on the horizon.