BYLTup First in the Nation to Become Certified Contractor of gGRO CMH Horticulture Lighting
gGRO™ Ceramic Metal Halide lights are the only reliable, high-frequency fixtures on the market delivering more energy to plants than low-frequency systems.
BYLTup is at the top of their game and brings a wealth of construction and facilities management experience related to commercial horticulture.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BYLTup, a leading installer of horticulture equipment and solar roofing solutions, is the first certified contractor in the US to offer and install the patented gGRO™ CMH lamps to cultivation clients. gGRO Horticulture, a revolutionary horticulture lighting company, recently launched the proprietary gGRO 630w lamp to deliver the fullest spectrum light possible, while significantly reducing energy consumption for cultivators through its patented gHID™ technology ballast. gGRO CMH lamps incorporate the patented gHID technology, a ultra high-frequency driver which increases the blue and red levels in the spectrum beyond typical low-frequency systems. The gGRO lamps are now available to cultivators throughout the US.
— Scott Smith, CEO of gGRO Horticulture
“Having worked with the gGRO team for many months while training and installing over 1,500 lights in our clients facility, we’re honored to be the first certified contractor in the US to introduce the very best grow light technology available today," said BYLTup’s CEO, Trevor Leeds. "The gGRO lights are already changing people’s minds about full spectrum CMH lighting and reshaping the discussion with LED’s when it comes to energy efficiency, life cycle analysis and what UVA and UVB can do for your crop.”
“We are excited to be working with BYLTup and their expert team of installers and designers," said Scott Smith, CEO of gGRO Horticulture. "BYLTup is at the top of their game and brings a wealth of construction and facilities management experience related to commercial horticulture. We know the gGRO lamps are a game changer and perform like no other light in the market, which is why we’re excited to offer a one year money back guarantee to cultivators if they install their gGRO lights properly by a certified contractor like BYLTup.”
The gGRO lamps incorporate precision-designed reflective optics to deliver uniform energy to the plant’s canopy, along with daisy-chain capability, balanced suspension points and an integral power switch on the fixture for ease of maintenance and lamp replacement. The product is assembled domestically in the US and backed by a series of 16 patents and counting.
Cultivators interested in learning more about gGRO Horticulture lamps can find out more at the gGRO Knowledge Center.
About BYLTup?BYLTup is a data-driven construction company building long-term, high-quality roofing, solar and commercial horticulture projects. Maintaining an eye towards the future of building and construction technology advancements, BYLTup remains committed to manufacturing partnerships and ongoing research and development in the latest systems and technologies, such as gGRO. Headquartered in Southern California, BYLTup maintains a team of technicians and installers that are capable of traveling and overseeing the proper installation of gGRO lighting systems. For more information, visit: www.BYLTup.com.
About gGRO Horticulture:
gGRO Horticulture is a lighting fixture manufacturer with deep technical expertise and history in both traditional HID and LED technologies. Built for growers, the gGRO system leverages its patented gHID high-frequency ballast to deliver market-leading efficiency for full spectrum lighting. Focused on the best outcomes for its clients, gGRO Horticulture fixtures deliver full spectrum lighting, to include UVAB and FR, to optimize the productivity and quality of harvests. gGRO Horticulture has its headquarters in Charlotte, NC, and all gGRO fixtures are Made in the USA. gGRO is Light. Recreated.™ Please visit our knowledge center at www.gGROHorticulture.com
